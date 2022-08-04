- Graph Theory
- Number Theory
- Cryptography
- Probability
- Mathematical Induction
- Proof Theory
- Discrete Mathematics
- Mathematical Logic
- Random Variable
- Probability Interpretations
- Combinatorics
- Modular Exponentiation
Introduction to Discrete Mathematics for Computer Science Specialization
Learn the language of Computer Science. Learn the math that defines computer science, and practice applying it through mathematical proofs and Python code
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
We’ll implement together an efficient program for a problem needed by delivery companies all over the world millions times per day — the travelling salesman problem. The goal in this problem is to visit all the given places as quickly as possible. How to find an optimal solution to this problem quickly? We still don’t have provably efficient algorithms for this difficult computational problem and this is the essence of the P versus NP problem, the most important open question in Computer Science. Still, we’ll implement several efficient solutions for real world instances of the travelling salesman problem. While designing these solutions, we will rely heavily on the material learned in the courses of the specialization: proof techniques, combinatorics, probability, graph theory. We’ll see several examples of using discrete mathematics ideas to get more and more efficient solutions.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Mathematical Thinking in Computer Science
Combinatorics and Probability
Introduction to Graph Theory
Number Theory and Cryptography
