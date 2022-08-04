About this Specialization

Discrete Mathematics is the language of Computer Science. One needs to be fluent in it to work in many fields including data science, machine learning, and software engineering (it is not a coincidence that math puzzles are often used for interviews). We introduce you to this language through a fun try-this-before-we-explain-everything approach: first you solve many interactive puzzles that are carefully designed specifically for this online specialization, and then we explain how to solve the puzzles, and introduce important ideas along the way. We believe that this way, you will get a deeper understanding and will better appreciate the beauty of the underlying ideas (not to mention the self confidence that you gain if you invent these ideas on your own!). To bring your experience closer to IT-applications, we incorporate programming examples, problems, and projects in the specialization.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course 1

Course 1

Mathematical Thinking in Computer Science

4.4
stars
2,101 ratings
Course 2

Course 2

Combinatorics and Probability

4.6
stars
804 ratings
Course 3

Course 3

Introduction to Graph Theory

4.5
stars
901 ratings
Course 4

Course 4

Number Theory and Cryptography

4.5
stars
536 ratings

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Placeholder

