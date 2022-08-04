분석해야 할 빅 데이터 문제를 파악했다면, 빅 데이터 솔루션을 사용해 어떻게 데이터를 수집, 저장 및 정리할 수 있을까요? 이 강의에서는 각 문제에 적합한 다양한 데이터 유형과 관리 도구를 소개합니다. 이 강의를 통해 빅 데이터 관리 시스템과 분석 도구의 관점에서 새로운 빅 데이터 플랫폼이 진화하고 있는 이유를 설명할 있을 것입니다. 이 실습 튜토리얼을 통해 실시간 및 반정형 데이터 사례를 사용한 기술에 익숙해질 것입니다. 여기서 다루는 시스템과 도구에는 다음이 포함됩니다. AsterixDB, HP Vertica, Impala, Neo4j, Redis, SparkSQL. 이 강의는 기존의 미개척 데이터 소스에서 가치를 창출하는 기법과 새로운 데이터 소스를 소개합니다.
빅 데이터 모델링 및 관리 시스템University of California San Diego
About this Course
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
빅 데이터 모델링 및 관리 시스템 개요
3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 63 min), 8 readings
3 hours to complete
빅 데이터 모델링
3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 52 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
빅 데이터 모델링 (파트 2)
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
데이터 모델로 작업하기
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
