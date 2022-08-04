본 강의에서는 머신 러닝의 공정성과 편향에 대한 근본적인 문제를 배웁니다. 대학교 입학부터 대출 허가까지, 예측 모델을 이용해 만드는 중요한 결정이 늘어나면서, 모델이 불공정한 예측을 만들지 않게 하는 것이 굉장히 중요해졌습니다. 인간에서 비롯된 편향부터 데이터 세트 인지까지, 윤리적인 모델 구축의 여러 방면을 알아보겠습니다.
인공 지능 데이터 공정성 및 편향LearnQuest
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
머신 러닝의 공정성과 보호
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
공정한 모델 구축: 이론과 연습
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
2 hours to complete
인적 요소: 데이터 편향 최소화하기
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
