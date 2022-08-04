About this Course

Beginner Level

비즈니스 또는 IT에 대한 경험은 도움이 되지만 필수적이지는 않습니다.

Approx. 4 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • '디지털 전환 과정' 이해하기 - 인프라, 기술, 업무 기능 및 전략

University of Virginia Darden School Foundation

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

디지털 혁명

Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

디지털 디스럽션의 경제학

Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

디지털화로 가는 길

Week4
Week 4
20 minutes to complete

심화 학습을 위한 추가 자료

