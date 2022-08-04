본 과정은 디지털 전환의 핵심 구성 요소에 대한 소개를 통해 여러분이 혁신의 동력과 경제학, 그리고 기술적 변화에 대해 이해하고 이를 통해 업계에서 경쟁적 이점을 취할 수 있도록 하기 위해 고안되었습니다.
디지털 전환 입문과정 [파트 1]University of Virginia Darden School Foundation
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
비즈니스 또는 IT에 대한 경험은 도움이 되지만 필수적이지는 않습니다.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
Korean
What you will learn
'디지털 전환 과정' 이해하기 - 인프라, 기술, 업무 기능 및 전략
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
비즈니스 또는 IT에 대한 경험은 도움이 되지만 필수적이지는 않습니다.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
디지털 혁명
1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 49 min)
1 hour to complete
디지털 디스럽션의 경제학
1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min)
1 hour to complete
디지털화로 가는 길
1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min)
20 minutes to complete
심화 학습을 위한 추가 자료
20 minutes to complete
1 reading
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.