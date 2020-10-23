About this Course

Course 1 of 6 in the
Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Education
  • want
  • hopefully
  • Brainstorming
Course 1 of 6 in the
Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Orientation

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Computational Thinking and Sequences

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

More Sequences

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 81 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Repeats

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

More Repeats

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM COMPUTATIONAL THINKING FOR K-12 EDUCATORS: SEQUENCES AND LOOPS

About the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization

Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education

