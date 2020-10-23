How do we give instructions to a computer? Isn't programming hard? Not really! Whether it's giving someone directions to a nearby store or writing out some dance moves we frequently exhibit aspects of computational thinking in our everyday lives!
This course is part of the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
Meet Dr. Simon and fellow learners in this class! Find out what you’ll be doing and learning.
Computational Thinking and Sequences
Is computational thinking everywhere? Reflect on computational thinking in your life and brainstorm instructions for real world tasks. Discuss the process by which we become better computing teachers and create a block-based program in Snap by reordering a set of provided instructions.
More Sequences
Get ready to do some programming puzzles! Create a Snap program and reflect on what aspects of the program students might struggle with. Work on challenge questions and reflect on how to discuss sequences in a classroom setting. Take a break from Snap and explore the code.org curriculums to create an assessment question!
Repeats
Invent a faster way to write instructions for your robotic friend! Get started solving programming puzzles that use repeats and reflect on what areas students might struggle with. Reinforce your knowledge as you complete a set of programs on google slides -- this time without using Snap to check your work!
More Repeats
More programming with repeats - except with a bit of a challenge! Explore the free curriculum on code.org’s platform analyzing the feedback and hints they provide for their activities. Work closely in their artist environment and examine the difference between code.org block-based programming and your work in Snap.
The videos and reading material are extremely student friendly. assignments are well paced. Enjoyed the experiencing and sharpening new skills and knowledge.\n\nThank you
About the Computational Thinking & Block Programming in K-12 Education Specialization
In the 21st century, computational thinking is a skill critical for all the world's citizens. Computing and technology is impacting all our lives and everyone needs to know how to formulate problems and express their solutions such that a computer can carry it out.
