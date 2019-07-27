Chevron Left
Computational Thinking for K-12 Educators: Sequences and Loops by University of California San Diego

4.8
stars
20 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

How do we give instructions to a computer? Isn't programming hard? Not really! Whether it's giving someone directions to a nearby store or writing out some dance moves we frequently exhibit aspects of computational thinking in our everyday lives! This class teaches the first key concepts of programming -- sequences of instructions and basic counted repetition of instructions. For each concept, we'll start by helping you connect real-world experiences you are already familiar with to the programming concept you are about to learn. Next, through a cognitively scaffolded process we'll engage you in developing your fluency with problem solving with sequences and repeated instructions in a way that keeps frustration at a minimum. Along the way you will learn about the common challenges or "bugs" students have with these concepts as well as ways to help them find and fix those concepts. You'll also be guided in running classroom discussions to help students develop deeper understanding of these concepts. Finally, you'll learn about a recommended pedagogical practice, Pair Programming, and find out why research recommends teaching block-based programming first....
By Margaret M

Jul 27, 2019

This is a fantastic course! Professor Simon does a wonderful job of providing the necessary background and the opportunity to work with the concepts presented. The end of the course focuses on helpful teacher tips and debugging advice. In short, this course gives teachers a solid footing on the concepts covered and plenty of activities and tips for immediate use in K-12 classrooms.

By swati k

Feb 22, 2021

The course is very detailed with specific instructions, hands on programming, questions in between, reading, ho it relates to Bloom's taxonomy, CSTA etc. I really enjoyed going through block programming and understanding how to take it to students. Thanks a ton!!

By Lauren K

Feb 19, 2019

This course was excellent! It was not easy by any means, but it did pitch the difficulty appropriately for teachers who want to teach computational thinking and programming rather than becoming a professional programmer.

By Jorge O G G

Sep 24, 2021

​Fantastic course. Informative, useful and very well paced. Collected a couple of key resources that will use immediately. Opened my eyes to important issues. Expanded my pedagogical toolbox. Thank you.

By Larmie F

Nov 11, 2020

Thank you...

By zarina b

Oct 24, 2020

The videos and reading material are extremely student friendly. assignments are well paced.

Enjoyed the experiencing and sharpening new skills and knowledge.

Thank you

