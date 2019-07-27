By Margaret M•
Jul 27, 2019
This is a fantastic course! Professor Simon does a wonderful job of providing the necessary background and the opportunity to work with the concepts presented. The end of the course focuses on helpful teacher tips and debugging advice. In short, this course gives teachers a solid footing on the concepts covered and plenty of activities and tips for immediate use in K-12 classrooms.
By swati k•
Feb 22, 2021
The course is very detailed with specific instructions, hands on programming, questions in between, reading, ho it relates to Bloom's taxonomy, CSTA etc. I really enjoyed going through block programming and understanding how to take it to students. Thanks a ton!!
By Lauren K•
Feb 19, 2019
This course was excellent! It was not easy by any means, but it did pitch the difficulty appropriately for teachers who want to teach computational thinking and programming rather than becoming a professional programmer.
By Jorge O G G•
Sep 24, 2021
Fantastic course. Informative, useful and very well paced. Collected a couple of key resources that will use immediately. Opened my eyes to important issues. Expanded my pedagogical toolbox. Thank you.
By Larmie F•
Nov 11, 2020
Thank you...
By zarina b•
Oct 24, 2020
The videos and reading material are extremely student friendly. assignments are well paced.
Enjoyed the experiencing and sharpening new skills and knowledge.
Thank you