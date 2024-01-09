In this course, you will follow in the footsteps of the bioinformaticians investigating the COVID-19 outbreak by tracing the evolution of SARS-CoV-2. Whether you’re new to the world of computational biology, or you’re a bioinformatics expert seeking to learn about its applications in the COVID-19 pandemic, or somewhere in between, this course is for you! As you go through this journey, we will introduce and explain genomic concepts and give you many opportunities to practice your skills, and we will provide a series of problems with gradually increasing complexity. This fifth course will discuss the "Italy First" hypothesis of COVID-19 origins, and it will cover bioinformatics methods for rooting and dating a phylogenetic tree inferred from SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences.
Hacking COVID-19 — Course 5: Tracing SARS-CoV-2's Evolution
This course is part of Applied Bioinformatics Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
In Chapter 7, we will discuss how we can use rooted and dated phylogenetic trees to study the emergence of a virus, with the origins of COVID-19 as our primary inspiration, but with a real case study about HIV transmission as our focus.
What's included
1 reading1 app item
In Chapter 8, we will perform multiple sequence alignment, phylogenetic inference, tree rooting, and tree dating to investigate the "Italy First" hypothesis of COVID-19 origins.
What's included
1 app item
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Health Informatics
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Health Informatics? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.