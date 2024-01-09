University of California San Diego
Hacking COVID-19 — Course 5: Tracing SARS-CoV-2's Evolution
University of California San Diego

Hacking COVID-19 — Course 5: Tracing SARS-CoV-2's Evolution

This course is part of Applied Bioinformatics Specialization

Taught in English

Mikhail Rayko
Niema Moshiri
Vikram Sirupurapu

Instructors: Mikhail Rayko

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Applied Bioinformatics Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
There are 2 modules in this course

In Chapter 7, we will discuss how we can use rooted and dated phylogenetic trees to study the emergence of a virus, with the origins of COVID-19 as our primary inspiration, but with a real case study about HIV transmission as our focus.

In Chapter 8, we will perform multiple sequence alignment, phylogenetic inference, tree rooting, and tree dating to investigate the "Italy First" hypothesis of COVID-19 origins.

Mikhail Rayko
University of California San Diego
University of California San Diego

