About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Java
  • Arrays
  • Computer Programming
  • APCS A
  • Classes
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Creating Classes (Unit 5): Learn as a Student

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 118 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Writing Classes (Unit 5): Teacher Powerup

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 115 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Arrays (Unit 6): Learn as a Student

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Arrays (Unit 6): Teacher Powerup

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization

Learn to Teach Java

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder