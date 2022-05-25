Learn to program using Class design and 1-D Arrays in Java, and prepare to teach others using the free, online interactive CS Awesome textbook. In this course for teachers we'll guide you both in learning Java concepts and skills but also in how to effectively teach those to your students.
Skills you will gain
- Java
- Arrays
- Computer Programming
- APCS A
- Classes
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Meet Dr. Simon and fellow learners in this class! Find out what you’ll be doing and learning.
Creating Classes (Unit 5): Learn as a Student
We've been using objects of classes created by others -- now it's our turn! Using CS Awesome, we'll learn to design and create classes by encapsulating data and methods.
Writing Classes (Unit 5): Teacher Powerup
This week we'll go deeper and engage with some resources to support your teaching. You'll learn how these concepts are commonly assessed, but focus a LOT on how class creation can be assessed -- especially on the APCS A free response questions. Finally, you can check your own Unit 5 Java and Java Teacher mastery on our end of Unit 5 quizzes.
Arrays (Unit 6): Learn as a Student
Arrays extend the power of iteration to allow us to repeat instructions on (potentially) large sets of data. Want to store and calculate grades for an entire class of students? Want to find the minimum or maximum temperature in a file of historical temperature readings? Use arrays! Using CS Awesome, we'll learn to create and iterate over 1-dimensional arrays and really start to ramp up our problem solving skills.
Arrays (Unit 6): Teacher Powerup
This week we'll go deeper and engage with some resources to support your teaching. You'll explore some questions to use in classroom analysis discussions (Peer Instruction) and and learn how these concepts are commonly assessed. Again, we'll look at the kinds of free response questions one can ask about arrays! Finally, you can check your own Unit 6 Java and Java Teacher mastery on our end of Unit 6 quizzes.
About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Learn to teach introductory Java -- with a focus on the new Advanced Placement Computer Science A curriculum. Preview the CS Awesome curriculum with overview videos to help you prepare for class efficiently. Learn teaching tips and access supporting materials from an expert in CS education with 15+ years experience including advice on teaching debugging, code tracing (for answering multiple choice questions) and problem solving patterns. Complete activities specifically designed for teachers and create materials you can use in your classroom.
