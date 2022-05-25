About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Java
  • ArrayLists
  • 2-D arrays
  • Computer Programming
  • APCS A
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome!

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

ArrayLists (Unit 7): Learn as a Student

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 92 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

ArrayLists (Unit 7): Teacher Powerup

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

2-D Arrays (Unit 8): Learn as a Student

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

2-D Arrays (Unit 8): Teacher Powerup

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min)

