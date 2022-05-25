Learn to program with ArrayLists and 2-D Arrays in Java, and prepare to teach others using the free, online interactive CS Awesome textbook. In this course for teachers we'll guide you both in learning Java concepts and skills but also in how to effectively teach those to your students.
- Java
- ArrayLists
- 2-D arrays
- Computer Programming
- APCS A
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome!
ArrayLists (Unit 7): Learn as a Student
ArrayLists (Unit 7): Teacher Powerup
2-D Arrays (Unit 8): Learn as a Student
2-D Arrays (Unit 8): Teacher Powerup
About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Learn to teach introductory Java -- with a focus on the new Advanced Placement Computer Science A curriculum. Preview the CS Awesome curriculum with overview videos to help you prepare for class efficiently. Learn teaching tips and access supporting materials from an expert in CS education with 15+ years experience including advice on teaching debugging, code tracing (for answering multiple choice questions) and problem solving patterns. Complete activities specifically designed for teachers and create materials you can use in your classroom.
