Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

What is a Graph?

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Cycles

6 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 89 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Graph Classes

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Graph Parameters

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 52 min), 5 readings, 8 quizzes

