About this Course

1,673 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Creativity and A.I. Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Start your own creative project that incorporates the theories and techniques from artificial creativity and creative studies.

  • Develop and implement design research on the topic of your choice.

  • Communicate strategies and management practices that can make your organization more creative.

Skills you will gain

  • Organizational Transformation
  • Design Thinking
  • Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
  • Applied Creativity
  • Computational Creativity
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Creativity and A.I. Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Creative by Design

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Creative Self

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Creative Organizations

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Creative Economy

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVE ARTIFACTS

View all reviews

About the Creativity and A.I. Specialization

Creativity and A.I.

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder