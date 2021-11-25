Creative Artifacts is about expanding the definition of creativity, from multidisciplinary perspectives such as computer science, psychology and artistic practices, into domains like personal artistic practices, corporate innovations, and urban policies. You will look at renowned artists who use the latest machine learning techniques in a compelling way to expand their creative capacities. You’ll also examine different business strategies and economic policies that aim to make organizations and cities more creative. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class through discussion prompts and have an opportunity to reflectively write about a creative project that inspires you. Throughout this course, you will manage your own design research project on the topic of your choice, through multiple iterations that can translate to actionable insights and business strategies.
About this Course
At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry
What you will learn
Start your own creative project that incorporates the theories and techniques from artificial creativity and creative studies.
Develop and implement design research on the topic of your choice.
Communicate strategies and management practices that can make your organization more creative.
Skills you will gain
- Organizational Transformation
- Design Thinking
- Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
- Applied Creativity
- Computational Creativity
Offered by
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Creative by Design
In this module, you will learn what to expect throughout this course, explore the potential of applying A.I. into personal creative practice, and start a multilevel design research project.
Creative Self
In this module, you will identify your creative flow, examine artistic practices and A.I.-enhanced creative tools for personal creative exploration, and explore design research.
Creative Organizations
In this module, you will examine innovation strategies, generate deep insights, and apply your learning to your design research project.
Creative Economy
In this module, you will analyze different aspects of a creative economy, including the roles and potential of a creative intervention.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATIVE ARTIFACTS
About the Creativity and A.I. Specialization
In this specialization, we seek to address the developments of what it means to be creative. The three courses in this specialization will push the boundaries of the idea of “creative artifacts” in this multidisciplinary field. These courses are designed for those with technical backgrounds who are willing to look at things from a different perspective and for those who work in the creative field and want to better understand A.I. research and its implications in their industries.
Frequently Asked Questions
