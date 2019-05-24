Jeongki Lim is Assistant Professor of Strategic Design and Management at Parsons School of Design, The New School. His practice spans from launching new organizations in both private and public sectors to researching and teaching at the intersection of design and science. Before his academic career, he was selected for Google’s 30 Weeks Design Founder program for co-founding a company that placed the concept of design at the center of the business, which has manifested in product development, user experience, market strategy, and computational design. His other works have contributed to launching new strategic initiatives in the military, urban government, and technology consulting. Currently, he serves in the leadership of Parsons Bachelor of Business Administration program and is a regular speaker both in industry and academic events. His research focuses on computational creativity, complexity, and design science that can bring value to our understanding of human creativity and corporate innovation.