Creativity and A.I. Specialization
Artificial Intelligence Within Design Thinking. Challenge your definition of creativity while gaining a background in artificial intelligence.
What you will learn
Characterize and implement various design research methodologies.
Examine the potentials and limitations of creative A.I. in understanding human creativity.
Develop and implement design research on the topic of your choice.
Explain the theories and techniques behind the latest works in artificial creativity.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Each course in this specialization has an immersive project that you will conduct throughout the course. This is where you’ll engage your passion for understanding the machine learning research and controversies surrounding A.I. and apply it to your current work.
This specialization is designed to be different from the general online learning experience. For each project, you will be expected to leave your computer and conduct field research on a topic of your interest. Throughout each project, you will challenge your own definitions of creativity in different ways.
By the end of this specialization, you will be able to:
• Identify the theories and techniques behind the latest work in artificial creativity, from Ada Lovelace to Open A.I.
• Conduct design research for artistic works, organizational strategies, and economic policies
• Apply creative theories and A.I. into personal practice, organizational strategies, and economic policies
At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Artificial Creativity
Artificial Creativity is about exploring the emerging field of artificial intelligence (A.I.) from a design perspective with the intent to bring those with a programming background and more “traditional” creatives together. In this course, you will look back at the history and theories behind today's A.I., analyze the unorthodox approaches that have advanced the field, utilize current A.I. tools, and practice design thinking methodologies that can be applied to everyday business decision making. You will examine the potential of creative A.I. in everyday experience. You will implement various design research methodologies through observation, reflective writing and discussion prompts. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class while challenging your own definitions of creativity by taking a closer look at the people and projects that have changed the paradigm of what machines can do. Throughout the course, you will step away from your computer and complete a project applying the techniques and theories you’ll have just learned.
Natural Creativity
Natural Creativity is about looking into the many theories behind creativity, examining studies, and exploring the latest machine learning techniques. You will experiment with artistic tools that are powered by the latest machine learning techniques and conduct a full iteration of design thinking research that can be applied in several different business scenarios. You’ll focus on how the concept of creativity has evolved over time and how it has been investigated. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class through discussion prompts and have an opportunity to reflectively write about a project that inspires your creativity. Throughout the course, you will step away from your computer, plan, and conduct one iteration of a design project applying the techniques and theories you just learned, enabling you to gain deep insights on how people are creative in your own local environment.
Creative Artifacts
Creative Artifacts is about expanding the definition of creativity, from multidisciplinary perspectives such as computer science, psychology and artistic practices, into domains like personal artistic practices, corporate innovations, and urban policies. You will look at renowned artists who use the latest machine learning techniques in a compelling way to expand their creative capacities. You’ll also examine different business strategies and economic policies that aim to make organizations and cities more creative. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class through discussion prompts and have an opportunity to reflectively write about a creative project that inspires you. Throughout this course, you will manage your own design research project on the topic of your choice, through multiple iterations that can translate to actionable insights and business strategies.
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
