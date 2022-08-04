- Storytelling and Brands
Business Innovation and Digital Disruption Specialization
Leverage Innovation to Increase Market Share. Learn how to use creative strategies and practices to transform your business.
What you will learn
Fundamentals of design thinking and its application for business development and innovation
How to formulate and express your strategy, and the impact of digital disruption on organizations
Fundamentals of marketing and how to reposition your brand
Understand the importance of design and the responsibilities of designers
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Through this specialization, developed by Parsons School of Design and Universidad de Palermo, students master the fundamentals of design thinking and its application to business development and innovation.
The technical aspects of business modeling and strategy development are also covered. Students acquire the fundamentals of marketing and learn how to reposition their brand and new value proposition in the marketplace using their brand as a strategic asset.
