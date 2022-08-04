Profile

Patricio O'Gorman

Profesor

    Expert in strategy, platforms, innovation and digital business models. He has been a graduate and post-graduate professor and executive-education facilitator since 2005 at various universities in Argentina (UP, UADE, UTDT and Universitat Pompeu Fabra). Over 25 years' worth of professional activity, mostly related to consulting, technology and business (Deloitte, Accenture, Coca-Cola, Atento) and currently serving as Latam Digital Director for Aon Digital Client Solutions. Accountant and bilingual MBA, has written 2 books: Diginomics (Pearson, 2012, co-author) and Hollywood vs Silicon Valley (Autores de Argentina, 2018). He is regularly consulted by media on all topics surrounding technology and trends.

    Digital Disruption

