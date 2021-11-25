About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Creativity and A.I. Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the theories behind the latest research in creativity studies.

  • Develop and manage a design research for innovation development.

  • Examine the potential of creative A.I. in understanding human creativity.

Skills you will gain

  • Innovation Strategies
  • Design Thinking
  • Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
  • Theories of Creativity
  • Computational Creativity
Parsons School of Design, The New School

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Unpacking Creativity

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Creativity Over Time

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 13 min), 7 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Creativity Frameworks

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Beautiful vs. Meaningful

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Creativity and A.I. Specialization

Creativity and A.I.

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

