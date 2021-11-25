Natural Creativity is about looking into the many theories behind creativity, examining studies, and exploring the latest machine learning techniques. You will experiment with artistic tools that are powered by the latest machine learning techniques and conduct a full iteration of design thinking research that can be applied in several different business scenarios. You’ll focus on how the concept of creativity has evolved over time and how it has been investigated. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class through discussion prompts and have an opportunity to reflectively write about a project that inspires your creativity. Throughout the course, you will step away from your computer, plan, and conduct one iteration of a design project applying the techniques and theories you just learned, enabling you to gain deep insights on how people are creative in your own local environment.
At least 2 years of experience in a technical field or creative industry
Explain the theories behind the latest research in creativity studies.
Develop and manage a design research for innovation development.
Examine the potential of creative A.I. in understanding human creativity.
- Innovation Strategies
- Design Thinking
- Artificial Intelligence (A.I.)
- Theories of Creativity
- Computational Creativity
Parsons School of Design, The New School
For more than a century, Parsons School of Design has been inspired by the transformative potential of design. Today, the school’s groundbreaking academic programs carry forward that mission, making Parsons the number one design school in the U.S. and among the top three globally. At the heart of a comprehensive university — The New School — Parsons draws on a range of academic fields to deliver a uniquely interdisciplinary education enriched by the resources of its home in New York City and branch campus in Paris. Here, the next generation of creative leaders engage in real-world learning and develop as critical thinkers and makers grappling with the pressing issues of our time.
Unpacking Creativity
In this module, you will learn what to expect throughout this course, explore the potentials and limitations of machine creativity, and start your design research.
Creativity Over Time
In this module, you will experiment with new creative tools and use design research methods to identify people who are impacted by your project.
Creativity Frameworks
In this module, you will examine theoretical concepts and frameworks around creativity, experiment with A.I.-enabled creative environments, and apply your learning to a design research method.
Beautiful vs. Meaningful
In this module, you will explore the A.I. systems that engage in musical artifacts and understand the iterations in regards to design research.
About the Creativity and A.I. Specialization
In this specialization, we seek to address the developments of what it means to be creative. The three courses in this specialization will push the boundaries of the idea of “creative artifacts” in this multidisciplinary field. These courses are designed for those with technical backgrounds who are willing to look at things from a different perspective and for those who work in the creative field and want to better understand A.I. research and its implications in their industries.
