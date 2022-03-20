Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Natural Creativity by Parsons School of Design, The New School

Natural Creativity is about looking into the many theories behind creativity, examining studies, and exploring the latest machine learning techniques. You will experiment with artistic tools that are powered by the latest machine learning techniques and conduct a full iteration of design thinking research that can be applied in several different business scenarios. You’ll focus on how the concept of creativity has evolved over time and how it has been investigated. Then, you will actively engage and collaborate with others in the class through discussion prompts and have an opportunity to reflectively write about a project that inspires your creativity. Throughout the course, you will step away from your computer, plan, and conduct one iteration of a design project applying the techniques and theories you just learned, enabling you to gain deep insights on how people are creative in your own local environment....

By Ernest W

Mar 20, 2022

Similarly to my review of previous course in the specialization, course and the lecturer is great, there could be more video materias. I still don't feel the connection between the research part and AI part. I know it's important and it gives some understanding of design thinking process and use of creativity to solve real-world problems for someone who don't know that. For myself, as a designer there is nothing new or valueable in that part. It could be better if the lecturer gives a particular topic that could be solved/designed through AI. Apart from that, there are book suggestions to read and I think I should read them to fully understand meaning of some concepts that aren't covered during the course.

By Robert D D

Nov 26, 2021

A​nother great course in this series, thanks very much!

By Mrinal R

Aug 2, 2021

Good!

By Mona A A

Oct 4, 2021

GOOD

