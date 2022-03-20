By Ernest W•
Mar 20, 2022
Similarly to my review of previous course in the specialization, course and the lecturer is great, there could be more video materias. I still don't feel the connection between the research part and AI part. I know it's important and it gives some understanding of design thinking process and use of creativity to solve real-world problems for someone who don't know that. For myself, as a designer there is nothing new or valueable in that part. It could be better if the lecturer gives a particular topic that could be solved/designed through AI. Apart from that, there are book suggestions to read and I think I should read them to fully understand meaning of some concepts that aren't covered during the course.
By Robert D D•
Nov 26, 2021
Another great course in this series, thanks very much!
By Mrinal R•
Aug 2, 2021
Good!
By Mona A A•
Oct 4, 2021
GOOD