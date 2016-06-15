In this capstone project we’ll combine all of the skills from all four specialization courses to do something really fun: analyze social networks!
This course is part of the Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond Specialization
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction and Warm up
Welcome to our capstone project! In the last four courses in this specialization you've learned many core data structures and algorithms, and applied them to three different real-world projects. In this capstone project you'll be doing a project very much like the projects from these other courses, only it will be almost entirely directed by you! In this first week you'll get warmed up by playing around with the data that will form the backbone of this project: social network data. Then you'll get back into writing code by implementing a couple of graph algorithms to answer questions about this data.
Project Definition and Scope
Now that you're warmed up, it's time to get started planning for the bulk of your capstone project. This week you will identify several questions you'd like to answer about the social network data. For each of these questions, you'll research and evaluate data structures and algorithms that would be useful in implementing a solution. Defining the scope of your project and anticipating bottlenecks and tricky spots is tough but extremely valuable. You'll use asymptotic analysis to guide and refine your design.
Capstone Implementation: Mini-project
Now that you've identified the two problems you want to solve, this week you'll work to solve the easier of the two. This week you are predominately on your own to work independently. To solve the problem, you'll likely create small datasets for testing, research existing solutions to related problems, implement a solution, test your solution, and analyze the algorithmic runtime of the solution. You can optionally write-up a report of your work for peer-review feedback.
Capstone Implementation: Full project checkpoint
This week, you will work on your own on the larger problem you aim to solve. You'll have two weeks (this and the next) to solve the larger problem and submit a report for peer feedback. For this week, you should aim to create small test datasets, research exist solutions, and analyze the runtime of your potential solutions. You should also research datasets which might be particularly interesting for your problem.
Reviews
This was a nice closure to the specialization, but a little too complicated to the point where there were almost no students around to get feedback from or give to.
I think this is a great specialization to learn more about Java programming and associated technologies such as the Eclipse IDE and Unit Testing.
It was a challenge for me and really useful project!
Thank you so much for having this on Coursera. I enjoyed the entire process, and I am very thankful for the course instructors. Great supplementation to my degree.
About the Object Oriented Java Programming: Data Structures and Beyond Specialization
This Specialization covers intermediate topics in software development. You’ll learn object-oriented programming principles that will allow you to use Java to its full potential, and you’ll implement data structures and algorithms for organizing large amounts of data in a way that is both efficient and easy to work with. You’ll also practice critically evaluating your own code, and you’ll build technical communication skills that will help you prepare for job interviews and collaborative work as a software engineer. In the final Capstone Project, you’ll apply your skills to analyze data collected from a real-world (social) network. Google has contributed real-world projects and the involvement of its engineers as guest lecturers to these courses. A small, select group of top learners who complete the Specialization will be offered practice interviews with Google recruiters. Invitation to a practice interview does not guarantee an actual interview or employment.
