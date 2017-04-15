About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Statistical Analysis
  • Sentiment Analysis
  • R Programming
University of Washington

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Data Analytics

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Collecting and Extracting Social Media Data

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Data Analysis, Visualization, and Exploration

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 87 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Case Studies

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA DATA ANALYTICS

Frequently Asked Questions

