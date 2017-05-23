Chevron Left
Social Media Data Analytics by University of Washington

4.1
stars
279 ratings
74 reviews

Learner Outcomes: After taking this course, you will be able to: - Utilize various Application Programming Interface (API) services to collect data from different social media sources such as YouTube, Twitter, and Flickr. - Process the collected data - primarily structured - using methods involving correlation, regression, and classification to derive insights about the sources and people who generated that data. - Analyze unstructured data - primarily textual comments - for sentiments expressed in them. - Use different tools for collecting, analyzing, and exploring social media data for research and development purposes. Sample Learner Story: Data analyst wanting to leverage social media data. Isabella is a Data Analyst working as a consultant for a multinational corporation. She has experience working with Web analysis tools as well as marketing data. She wants to now expand into social media arena, trying to leverage the vast amounts of data available through various social media channels. Specifically, she wants to see how their clients, partners, and competitors view their products/services and talk about them. She hopes to build a new workflow of data analytics that incorporates traditional data processing using Web and marketing tools, as well as newer methods of using social media data. Sample Job Roles requiring these skills: - Social Media Analyst - Web Analyst - Data Analyst - Marketing and Public Relations Final Project Deliverable/ Artifact: The course will have a series of small assignments or mini-projects that involve data collection, analysis, and presentation involving various social media sources using the techniques learned in the class. The course was developed by Dr. Chirag Shah while he was a faculty member at Rutgers University. He is currently a faculty member at University of Washington....

PP

Feb 9, 2020

It was a very great experience while learning.Good Tutors as well good tone of speaking.I really liked the course and looking forward for more courses.

RG

May 19, 2020

Give me the way to tackle data collection and analysis with Twitter, YouTube, and Yelp. It learns me to process and visualize of social media data.

By Dr S M

May 23, 2017

Liked the course, below are the specific points:

Pros:

1. Good introduction to Social media analytics

2. Good demonstration about the packages used for this analysis for Python and R, before this course I didn't know about Tweepy, NLTP, textblob etc. to do the analysis directly

3. The assignments were not too difficult, sometimes faced challenges due to code not working or data availability. ( The Yelp data set needed in Week 3 is about 10 GBs!)

4. Course is not too difficult or time intensive to finish or work on

Cons:

its just an introduction towards Social media analytics, do not expect much.

You will not be taught the introduction and work around for python and R, although the course says that you do n't need to know the programming languages to work, but if you don't know then you are in trouble. Many times code will not work or you will not be able to convert the file or save the file as instructed in the videos, so expect a good proportion to be spent on Internet searching for solutions.

The community is almost dead, All the 4 weeks I faced problems in my code because I am from non programming background and so I posted on the forums but got exactly 0 replies from the Instructor and the Course staff. As a result, I had to resort to internet search and trial and error for running the provided codes since I am not a hardcore programming guy

The course is fun to learn and get introduction to data analytics but don't expect to go and apply these concepts in your organization. Reason? they don't tell you how to get big amounts of data for your organization or the professional social media data providers available who provide large amount of data to organizations to do analysis on. If you want to run an analysis of 50 tweets or 25 you tube videos then its fine anything more than that? Good luck trying to mine Youtube video for 2000-3000 videos or 10,000-20,000 tweets ( which is the minimum amount you will need to run an analysis on and get the correct results) through Python and free APIs

Overall, a fun introductory way to know about Social media analytics but don't expect too much and do not expect to be a social media data scientist through this course. Also, if you are planning to pay I would suggest to get introduced to programming in Python and R so that you won't face problems when the provided codes do not run and no one in the forums answers your query

By Tronje P K

May 14, 2019

Really beginner course. No in deep explanations. Just scratching the surface of the topics. There are several links for more informations that are not working. I needed a lot of time to fix the scripts that were provided by the tutor. Too much money for this very short course. One can do it in 3 days instead of 4 weeks. However it gave me a start in APIs... someone who has zero experience in programming in R or Python can even make this course.

By Agnes A

Jun 9, 2020

Unfrtunately there was a lot of links and codes that weren't working as well as codes and links from few years ago. This course feeds some updates.

By Luke S

Dec 21, 2019

Was a bit disappointed with this course. It does provide a very superficial overview of the topic, but I would have preferred just a bit deeper look at how to apply the lessons in everyday situations.

The main issue is that the materials are outdated and many of the scripts provided do not work. Learners will need more than a beginner level understanding of Python and R to get them to function properly. The assignments are all just of the form "copy-paste and get this provided script to run on your computer", and there is no verification or feedback on submissions. There is little to no support for these issues in the course forums, and the low enrolment makes it very difficult to get your assignments graded by peers, and it takes forever to accumulate enough peer assignments to fulfil the "grade your peers" requirement.

By Abdul B M

May 10, 2018

Instructor was great, deliver lectures really nice. Looking for some more stuff from Dr. Shah

By JAY C

Apr 21, 2020

a nice, easy intro to how to work with APIs, the sample code is a great start to explore further

By Abby S

Mar 22, 2021

Was very disappointed by this course after being very excited about it. I don't know if I over estimated my tech savy for an "intermediate" level. I'm not a programmer in anyway, but the course descriptions doesn't seem to imply that students need to be super knowledgeable with that. I thought I'd be fine with an intermediate level since I don't mind alittle research to figure things out if need be and have done some HTML/CSS coding. However, with the information given in this course and hardly any explanation about how to set up systems/packages needed to complete the assignments, the course should be marked as "advanced". In addition to the install "X" and run "Y" with minimal to no guidance on how to do that, links on the course don't work and the few steps the instructor actually does take you through to set up a developer account on Twitter to get the "keys" you need for an assignment is done on an old page layout that is completely different now and highly confusing to figure out especially when trying to follow the instructor.

Overall huge waste of time and money and hugely disappointed with coursera for offering this course as is and the instructor for the also obvious lack of presence. On the student discussion page there were several other students who were having the same problems as me and they either got no reply or only responses/help from other students.

I was really excited to get to learn some basic data analytics skills especially using social media/Twitter which is so fun. Instead I didn't even finish the course as it wasn't worth hours of frustration to me trying to figure out advanced coding to get the assignments to work. I hope this saves anyone who is a beginner with data analytics from doing this course. If you have only a little bit of programming knowledge, find a beginner course and don't pay for this one!

By Swarn

Feb 9, 2020

This was an excellent course. The professor has put in a lot of hard work to make the course as practical as possible. I took what I learned from this course and am successfully applying the acquired skills sets for my real world data science work.

By Prachi W

May 27, 2020

Though the course was a bit difficult for me ..but the videos and Readings really helped to complete the course..also the Discussion Forum was of great helpI

I Thank our Instructor for explaining the concepts in great detail

Thanks a lot!

By Rajat K

Sep 23, 2017

One of the best courses I've came across in Coursera. Chirag Sir is simply awesome, the way he describes things is just amazing! I would like to work under him or his connections if given a chance! This course boosted my confidence also.

By Poornima P

Feb 10, 2020

It was a very great experience while learning.Good Tutors as well good tone of speaking.I really liked the course and looking forward for more courses.

By Rupali G

May 20, 2020

Give me the way to tackle data collection and analysis with Twitter, YouTube, and Yelp. It learns me to process and visualize of social media data.

By Alessio A

Oct 7, 2020

Amazing and interesting course which I learned how to use R and Python to elaborate Social Media Data Analysis. I recommend it.

By Juan F V

Apr 17, 2017

Very useful to learn the basics of social media analysis (twitter and youtube) with python and R.

It's a good course to start.

By Mehedi H

Jun 29, 2020

Very Much informative, I have learnt a world class knowledge. Im so happy.

By Swetha S

May 13, 2020

Course was a very good. learnt basics about social media data.

By Muhammad i

Feb 7, 2019

very nice couse but peer assignment is very difficult taks

By Vijayarvind.M

Jan 3, 2020

very useful course , willing to do such courses in future

By Zhassulan S

Dec 17, 2017

Very good course for overall picture of this field

By Barnava N

Jul 11, 2017

excellent course ... gave me a lot of learning.

By Kanak G

Sep 11, 2020

Very informative and easy to understand 👍👍👍

By Mohammadsepehr K

May 10, 2020

Very useful, highly recommended!

By Sanjay F

May 30, 2017

This is an excellent course.

By Tarun R

Apr 11, 2020

Great Course. New Learnings

By Sachin N P

Mar 31, 2020

Nice course for beginners

