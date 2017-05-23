PP
Feb 9, 2020
It was a very great experience while learning.Good Tutors as well good tone of speaking.I really liked the course and looking forward for more courses.
May 19, 2020
Give me the way to tackle data collection and analysis with Twitter, YouTube, and Yelp. It learns me to process and visualize of social media data.
May 23, 2017
Liked the course, below are the specific points:
Pros:
1. Good introduction to Social media analytics
2. Good demonstration about the packages used for this analysis for Python and R, before this course I didn't know about Tweepy, NLTP, textblob etc. to do the analysis directly
3. The assignments were not too difficult, sometimes faced challenges due to code not working or data availability. ( The Yelp data set needed in Week 3 is about 10 GBs!)
4. Course is not too difficult or time intensive to finish or work on
Cons:
its just an introduction towards Social media analytics, do not expect much.
You will not be taught the introduction and work around for python and R, although the course says that you do n't need to know the programming languages to work, but if you don't know then you are in trouble. Many times code will not work or you will not be able to convert the file or save the file as instructed in the videos, so expect a good proportion to be spent on Internet searching for solutions.
The community is almost dead, All the 4 weeks I faced problems in my code because I am from non programming background and so I posted on the forums but got exactly 0 replies from the Instructor and the Course staff. As a result, I had to resort to internet search and trial and error for running the provided codes since I am not a hardcore programming guy
The course is fun to learn and get introduction to data analytics but don't expect to go and apply these concepts in your organization. Reason? they don't tell you how to get big amounts of data for your organization or the professional social media data providers available who provide large amount of data to organizations to do analysis on. If you want to run an analysis of 50 tweets or 25 you tube videos then its fine anything more than that? Good luck trying to mine Youtube video for 2000-3000 videos or 10,000-20,000 tweets ( which is the minimum amount you will need to run an analysis on and get the correct results) through Python and free APIs
Overall, a fun introductory way to know about Social media analytics but don't expect too much and do not expect to be a social media data scientist through this course. Also, if you are planning to pay I would suggest to get introduced to programming in Python and R so that you won't face problems when the provided codes do not run and no one in the forums answers your query
May 14, 2019
Really beginner course. No in deep explanations. Just scratching the surface of the topics. There are several links for more informations that are not working. I needed a lot of time to fix the scripts that were provided by the tutor. Too much money for this very short course. One can do it in 3 days instead of 4 weeks. However it gave me a start in APIs... someone who has zero experience in programming in R or Python can even make this course.
Jun 9, 2020
Unfrtunately there was a lot of links and codes that weren't working as well as codes and links from few years ago. This course feeds some updates.
Dec 21, 2019
Was a bit disappointed with this course. It does provide a very superficial overview of the topic, but I would have preferred just a bit deeper look at how to apply the lessons in everyday situations.
The main issue is that the materials are outdated and many of the scripts provided do not work. Learners will need more than a beginner level understanding of Python and R to get them to function properly. The assignments are all just of the form "copy-paste and get this provided script to run on your computer", and there is no verification or feedback on submissions. There is little to no support for these issues in the course forums, and the low enrolment makes it very difficult to get your assignments graded by peers, and it takes forever to accumulate enough peer assignments to fulfil the "grade your peers" requirement.
May 10, 2018
Instructor was great, deliver lectures really nice. Looking for some more stuff from Dr. Shah
Apr 21, 2020
a nice, easy intro to how to work with APIs, the sample code is a great start to explore further
Mar 22, 2021
Was very disappointed by this course after being very excited about it. I don't know if I over estimated my tech savy for an "intermediate" level. I'm not a programmer in anyway, but the course descriptions doesn't seem to imply that students need to be super knowledgeable with that. I thought I'd be fine with an intermediate level since I don't mind alittle research to figure things out if need be and have done some HTML/CSS coding. However, with the information given in this course and hardly any explanation about how to set up systems/packages needed to complete the assignments, the course should be marked as "advanced". In addition to the install "X" and run "Y" with minimal to no guidance on how to do that, links on the course don't work and the few steps the instructor actually does take you through to set up a developer account on Twitter to get the "keys" you need for an assignment is done on an old page layout that is completely different now and highly confusing to figure out especially when trying to follow the instructor.
Overall huge waste of time and money and hugely disappointed with coursera for offering this course as is and the instructor for the also obvious lack of presence. On the student discussion page there were several other students who were having the same problems as me and they either got no reply or only responses/help from other students.
I was really excited to get to learn some basic data analytics skills especially using social media/Twitter which is so fun. Instead I didn't even finish the course as it wasn't worth hours of frustration to me trying to figure out advanced coding to get the assignments to work. I hope this saves anyone who is a beginner with data analytics from doing this course. If you have only a little bit of programming knowledge, find a beginner course and don't pay for this one!
Feb 9, 2020
This was an excellent course. The professor has put in a lot of hard work to make the course as practical as possible. I took what I learned from this course and am successfully applying the acquired skills sets for my real world data science work.
May 27, 2020
Though the course was a bit difficult for me ..but the videos and Readings really helped to complete the course..also the Discussion Forum was of great helpI
I Thank our Instructor for explaining the concepts in great detail
Thanks a lot!
Sep 23, 2017
One of the best courses I've came across in Coursera. Chirag Sir is simply awesome, the way he describes things is just amazing! I would like to work under him or his connections if given a chance! This course boosted my confidence also.
Feb 10, 2020
May 20, 2020
Oct 7, 2020
Amazing and interesting course which I learned how to use R and Python to elaborate Social Media Data Analysis. I recommend it.
Apr 17, 2017
Very useful to learn the basics of social media analysis (twitter and youtube) with python and R.
It's a good course to start.
Jun 29, 2020
Very Much informative, I have learnt a world class knowledge. Im so happy.
May 13, 2020
Course was a very good. learnt basics about social media data.
Feb 7, 2019
very nice couse but peer assignment is very difficult taks
Jan 3, 2020
very useful course , willing to do such courses in future
Dec 17, 2017
Very good course for overall picture of this field
Jul 11, 2017
excellent course ... gave me a lot of learning.
Sep 11, 2020
Very informative and easy to understand 👍👍👍
May 10, 2020
Very useful, highly recommended!
May 30, 2017
This is an excellent course.
Apr 11, 2020
Great Course. New Learnings
Mar 31, 2020
Nice course for beginners