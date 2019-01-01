Chirag Shah is an Associate Professor in the Information School (iSchool) at the University of Washington. He is the Founding Director of InfoSeeking Lab, which focuses on issues related to information seeking, human-computer interaction (HCI), and social media, supported by grants from National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Health (NIH), Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Amazon, Google, and Yahoo. Shah’s research involves studies of interactive information retrieval/seeking and recommender systems, addressing various problems with user studies in lab and field, and building computational models with machine learning techniques. He has served as a consultant to the United Nations Data Analytics on various Data Science projects involving social and political issues, peacekeeping, climate change, and energy. He also holds a position of Amazon Scholar, working on cutting-edge research problems on personalization and recommendation with Amazon. Shah received a PhD in information science from the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill. He directs the InfoSeeking Lab (http://infoseeking.org/) at Rutgers where he investigates issues related to information seeking, interactive information retrieval, and social media, supported by grants from National Science Foundation (NSF), Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), Google, and Yahoo! More about him can be found from his homepage: http://chiragshah.org/ Social Media Data Analytics was created while he was a faculty member at Rutgers University's School of Communication and Information.