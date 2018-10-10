Social media not only provides marketers with a means of communicating with their customers, but also a way to better understand their customers. Viewing consumers’ social media activity as the “voice of the consumer,” this session exposes learners to the analytic methods that can be used to convert social media data to marketing insights. In Introduction to Social Media Analytics, learners will be exposed to both the benefits and limitations of relying on social media data compared to traditional methods of marketing research. Partnering with a leading social media listening platform, this course provides learners with the foundational skills of social media listening including the creation of monitors and common social media metrics. Moving beyond social media listening, this course shows learners how social media data can be used to provide insights into market structure and consumers’ perceptions of the brand. Learners will have the opportunity to assess data and discern how to "listen" to the data by watching video lectures and completing activities, practice quizzes, discussion boards, and peer assessments.
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basics of Social Media Listening
This module will address how to evaluate social media messaging and data.
Opinion Science and Dynamics
This module will discuss how to evaluate and judge social media contributions. You will be able to better determine what data is useful or not.
Crimson Hexagon Walkthrough
*Faculty has gotten permission from Crimson Hexagon to partner up for this course. This module will address how to apply aspects of social media monitoring to business decisions.
Applying Analytics to Social Media Activity
This module will teach learners how to examine multiple social media metrics to monitor and identify deviations from typical social media activity.
Very good introdctory course on Social Media. Areas for improvement: show more info and detail over other analytical tools. In this course the full focus was on Crimson Hexagon. But as said, very good
very good and in depth course. also enjoyed the peer graded review
The course should move away from the contents in week 3 and 4. Without practical exposures to Crimson Hexagon, the modules were of little use.
It is really helpful to understand the current business scenario of digital media.
