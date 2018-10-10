About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Offered by

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Basics of Social Media Listening

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Opinion Science and Dynamics

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Crimson Hexagon Walkthrough

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Applying Analytics to Social Media Activity

2 hours to complete
3 readings

