David A. Schweidel is Goizueta Term Chair Professor, Caldwell Research Fellow, Associate Professor of Marketing and Co-Director of Emory Marketing Analytics Center (EmoryMAC) at the Goizueta Business School of Emory University. Schweidel received his B.A. in mathematics, M.A. in statistics, and Ph.D. in marketing from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Emory in 2012, he was on the faculty of the Wisconsin School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Schweidel is an expert in the areas of customer relationship management and social media analytics. His research focuses on the development and application of statistical models to understand customer behavior and inform managerial decisions. His research has appeared in leading business journals including Journal of Marketing, Journal of Marketing Research, Marketing Science and Management Science. His research has garnered numerous awards, including the Gaumnitz Junior Faculty Research Award from the Wisconsin School of Business and the Marketing Science Institute’s Buzzell Award. He has been recognized as a leading scholar by the Marketing Science Institute’s Young Scholar program and by Poets and Quant’s “Top 40 Under 40.” Based on his research, he has consulted for companies including EBay and HP Labs. He has previously taught courses in data analysis and customer relationship management. Currently, he teaches one of the first courses offered at a top business school in digital and social media strategy. His teaching has been recognized at the Wisconsin School of Business, where he received the Chipman Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching (2011). He also received the junior faculty teaching award from the MBA program at Goizueta (2014). In addition to his work in the classroom, he has led tutorials at conferences including the INFORMS Business Analytics conference and the AMA Analytics with Purpose conference. He has also spoken at conferences including the AMA Advanced Research Techniques forum, INFORMS Marketing Science conference and the Marketing Science Institute’s Marketing Analytics in a Data-Rich Environment conference. Schweidel is the author of Social Media Intelligence (Cambridge University Press) in which he and his co-author discuss how organizations can leverage social media data to inform their marketing strategies. He is also the author of Profiting from the Data Economy (Pearson FT Press), in which he details the value of businesses tapping into consumer data for both individuals and companies.