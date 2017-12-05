About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Offered by

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Factor Analysis

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Implementing Factor Analysis

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Customer Segmentation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Perceptual Maps

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings

Reviews

About the Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization

Foundations of Marketing Analytics

