About the Course

How do consumers see your brand relative to your competitors? How should a new product be positioned when it’s launched? Which customer segments are most interested in our current offerings? For these questions and many others, surveys remain the tried and true method for gaining marketing insights. From one-off customer satisfaction surveys to brand tracking surveys that are administered on a continuous basis, they provide the information that marketers need to understand how their products, services and brands are seen by consumers. In Analytic Methods for Survey Data, learners will become familiar with established statistical methods for converting survey responses to insights that can support marketing decisions. Techniques discussed include factor analytics, cluster analysis, discriminant analysis and multi-dimensional scaling. These techniques are presented within the STP (Segmentation, Positioning, Targeting) Framework, enabling learners to apply the analytic techniques to develop a marketing strategy. It is recommended that you complete the Meaningful Marketing Insights course offered by Coursera before taking this course. Note: This course would require using XL Stat, an Excel Add-on that students would need to purchase. XL Stat offers a 30-day free trial, so students could complete this course without incurring additional expense....

By Manikanta M

Dec 25, 2019

nice course to understand practical application of taking surveys and analyzing them

By Elena W

Dec 6, 2017

Great course, with a much broader content than reflected in the title, allowing to gain insight by using regression analysis of survey data.

By Anup B

Dec 28, 2019

Explained in very systematic manner. Thanks!

By Sofia G

Mar 23, 2020

As a marketer, this is what i needed!

By Kevin C

Jan 21, 2019

Amazing course!

By Flt L G R

Jun 16, 2020

THANKS...

By Sonja G

Aug 19, 2017

Well taught class

By Chase M

Jul 23, 2017

Interesting concepts but would have enjoyed class more if it did not rely on a proprietary analytics tool

By Simon J A H

Nov 15, 2020

Recommended course! Information provided straight to the point.

By Alvin B

Dec 15, 2020

This course if very useful for Business and Entrepreneurs

By Divya K

Jul 17, 2021

a​wesome course, great instructor. very happy i took it.

By Khoder K T

Jan 17, 2021

very useful

By Riccardo G

Jun 11, 2021

Insights are interesting but cannot be called a course: I finished it in 2/3 hours

