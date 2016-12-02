About this Course

7,169 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Basic Descriptive Statistics
  • Data Analysis
  • Microsoft Excel
  • Marketing
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up91%(1,524 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Meet Dr. Schweidel & Course Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Exploring your Data with Visualization and Descriptive Statistics, Part 1

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Exploring your Data with Visualization and Descriptive Statistics, Part 2

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Regression Analysis for Marketing Data

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MEANINGFUL MARKETING INSIGHTS

View all reviews

About the Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization

Foundations of Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder