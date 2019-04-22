S
Mar 25, 2020
Very useful. I highly recommend it. Great Excel exercises, many ways to practice it and learn it.\n\nProfessor Schweidel is remarkable and makes complicated topics clear and easy!
MM
Nov 11, 2017
The last 2 video lectures: Customer Valuation Excel Demonstration and Inventory Management Excel Demonstrationm were very well explained and taught me something new and useful.
By Elizabeth H•
Apr 22, 2019
Course description did not include information that you needed an economics / statistics background. The principals and mathematics being taught in the 3rd and 4th week of the first segment were advanced economics equations.
As a student, I was expected to infer meaning from advanced formulas and apply those to future quiz questions using critical thinking. There was a major gap of information involved. Additionally, quiz questions were not always related to the course materials taught. As indicated by a mentor- I was expected to do a lot of Google sleuthing on my own. Combined with questions that were vague and interpretative, I let this course go. Unfortunately, if the question surrounding the data can have several outcomes based the user interpretation of that question, it's not a great question.
When there is a large gap in education and no prep or indication that the material will cover that information it makes for an extremely disappointing class experience.
I've been in marketing for 12 years in a Creative Director / Executive Creative Director position. I'm here to brush up my analytics skills to prepare for a promotion. The title and description sounded perfect- but this is not a career boosting class.
Regression modeling formulas have never once passed my desk, nor has it passed the desks of my friends who are Analytics Experts, Directors of Marketing, VPs of Marketing. Instead, I got jokes from them about driving to Emory and shouting for a student to perform one or two math problems, freelance style, to use in their report to satisfy one small aspect that was needed in their excel sheets.
Them saying that clicked with me and helped me realize this was not the course I was expecting it to be nor was it what I needed to brush up with for a promotion. This type of class is perfect for a Data Scientist that works in a Marketing Department who wants an active, hands-on experience brushing up on their data and formulas for excel. Atleast in the first segment of the course. I cannot comment on any of the following.
Best of luck to all who take it. Hopefully this review helps you choose what is best for you.
By Christian K•
May 25, 2018
There's barely enough content or involvement, here, to qualify this as a course. The video lessons drill in on incredibly simple concepts while breezing right over complex terms, formulas, and practical knowledge which is then tested. There are very few reference documents. There are no ways to cross-reference our methodology/problem solving in excel.
To top it all off, the 'teacher' and assistants are completely non-existent. Any questions posed in the last 3-4 years have gone completely unanswered.
To say I'm disappointed is an understatement.
By Waseem B•
Mar 28, 2017
As someone with a very limited background in statistics, I found the course jumped very quickly from basics to extremely complicated statistical modeling with all the jargon that comes with it. So either the course description didn't provide enough information for a non-statistician to realize it will get very complex, or the language and explanations should have been simplified/more descriptive for the audience.
By Sofia G•
Mar 25, 2020
By Aneta•
May 5, 2020
Not really possible to implement anything from the course to solve your marketing problems, unless you are veeery good at statistics.
As well many questions in the quizz were not from the course material.
By Dmytro V•
May 22, 2020
This course could be useful only if you are very good at statistics and cybernetics. In other case you are just repeating after professor like a monkey without understanding how it works.
By Mukund S•
May 3, 2020
Not understanding .We needed focus on marketing analytics business topics. But first 3 modules are focusing on excels.
By Omer E•
Jul 30, 2019
It is a very good structured entry level course to marketing analytics for professionals who have some Excel skills but don't know where to start. It's the first part of a 6-course pack and I look forward to start the rest asap. I strongly recommend.
By David W•
Nov 1, 2018
Really enjoyed the class. I like that the examples and data files were on topics that someone in marketing might use in their daily work.
Only suggestion would be to update the readings, Most of them were at least two years old.
By Nirmal H•
Oct 28, 2020
This is a good starting point for understanding Marketing Analytics. The course materials are really good and beneficial. The instructor explains everything in a clear manner, making it easy to follow the course.
By Melanie M•
Nov 12, 2017
By Harish K•
Jan 3, 2017
Excellent course! Very hands on with right level of theory and application. Prof. Schweidel is obviously an expert in this field.
By Juliana D•
Aug 29, 2017
This course went in depth into some excel functions used for analyzing sales and marketing data, really thought it was useful.
By Aloka G•
Dec 3, 2016
This course is a must for anyone who is serious about learning about data driven marketing and gleaning practical insights.
By Jatin A•
Sep 1, 2019
One of the best courses on analytics. You will use excel, real data, and your own insights. It's a package.
By Jairo J N P•
Jun 13, 2017
Great content. The hands-on approach and the use of actual tools with basic software are just great.
By Vipul G•
Apr 19, 2020
Explained very well. Excellent demonstration of statistical and regression analysis with examples.
By Elena W•
Aug 22, 2017
This course provided practical hands-on approach to understanding basics of marketing forecasting.
By Krishana K S•
Jun 30, 2020
Excellent and informative course which provide about marketing and its basics. Thanks coursera.
By Aditya S•
Jun 9, 2020
A quant driven course. Very well explained with lengthy examples and enough practice material.
By S. J D I•
May 9, 2017
Very interesting course with lots of career pertinent information and learning.
By Bjorn I O•
Oct 31, 2020
Challenging but a big help in analyzing market sensitivity.
By Thumma S•
Jun 18, 2020
this course helps me in giving valuable insight into clv.
By William B•
Aug 13, 2019
Excellent lectures and content throughout the course.
By Monique S•
Aug 21, 2018
Helpful, practical assignments and tutorials.