About this Course

1,662 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 6 in the
Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Randomness and Probability

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Conducting Monte Carlo Simulations in Excel

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Using Probability Distributions to Model Uncertainty

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Application: Designing Extended Service Warranty Plans

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING UNCERTAINTY IN MARKETING ANALYTICS

View all reviews

About the Foundations of Marketing Analytics Specialization

Foundations of Marketing Analytics

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder