By Jairo J N P•
Jun 13, 2017
In one word: USEFUL. And that is a lot these days. I use the concepts (and excel tools) everyday!
By S. J D I•
Jun 5, 2017
Great course with very applicable skills for professional or personal life.
By Alvin B•
Jan 23, 2021
Thanks this course is hands-on!
By Arjun S•
Dec 17, 2018
tough but informative course
By Lai K P•
Jul 12, 2020
Great insights
By Mona A A•
Sep 18, 2020
GOOD
By Arindam G•
Jun 11, 2020
The instructor instructions were very brief for the assignments and tests. The questions in the test were very difficult to understand as to what answer is required.
By Elena W•
Sep 25, 2017
Just as other courses in the series, this course offers hands-on experience with statistical analysis and many opportunities to apply acquired learnings in practice.
By Luciana R P•
May 18, 2020
The subject is a bit more dense the the previous course, so i believe more support would be necessary.
Many students open topics on the forum saying that they could not follow one particular exercise and unfortunately nobody received a proper feedback.
By Fred H•
May 19, 2017
I needed a lot more guidance in this course.