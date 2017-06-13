Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Uncertainty in Marketing Analytics by Emory University

4.2
stars
62 ratings
10 reviews

Marketers must make the best decisions based on the information presented to them. Rarely will they have all the information necessary to predict what consumers will do with complete certainty. By incorporating uncertainty into the decisions that they make, they can anticipate a wide range of possible outcomes and recognize the extent of uncertainty on the decisions that they make. In Incorporating Uncertainty into Marketing Decisions, learners will become familiar with different methods to recognize sources of uncertainty that may affect the marketing decisions they ultimately make. We eschew specialized software and provide learners with the foundational knowledge they need to develop sophisticated marketing models in a basic spreadsheet environment. Topics include the development and application of Monte Carlo simulations, and the use of probability distributions to characterize uncertainty....

By Jairo J N P

Jun 13, 2017

In one word: USEFUL. And that is a lot these days. I use the concepts (and excel tools) everyday!

By S. J D I

Jun 5, 2017

Great course with very applicable skills for professional or personal life.

By Alvin B

Jan 23, 2021

Thanks this course is hands-on!

By Arjun S

Dec 17, 2018

tough but informative course

By Lai K P

Jul 12, 2020

Great insights

By Mona A A

Sep 18, 2020

GOOD

By Arindam G

Jun 11, 2020

The instructor instructions were very brief for the assignments and tests. The questions in the test were very difficult to understand as to what answer is required.

By Elena W

Sep 25, 2017

Just as other courses in the series, this course offers hands-on experience with statistical analysis and many opportunities to apply acquired learnings in practice.

By Luciana R P

May 18, 2020

The subject is a bit more dense the the previous course, so i believe more support would be necessary.

Many students open topics on the forum saying that they could not follow one particular exercise and unfortunately nobody received a proper feedback.

By Fred H

May 19, 2017

I needed a lot more guidance in this course.

