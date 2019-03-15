Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to Social Media Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Social Media Analytics by Emory University

4.3
stars
90 ratings
22 reviews

About the Course

Social media not only provides marketers with a means of communicating with their customers, but also a way to better understand their customers. Viewing consumers’ social media activity as the “voice of the consumer,” this session exposes learners to the analytic methods that can be used to convert social media data to marketing insights. In Introduction to Social Media Analytics, learners will be exposed to both the benefits and limitations of relying on social media data compared to traditional methods of marketing research. Partnering with a leading social media listening platform, this course provides learners with the foundational skills of social media listening including the creation of monitors and common social media metrics. Moving beyond social media listening, this course shows learners how social media data can be used to provide insights into market structure and consumers’ perceptions of the brand. Learners will have the opportunity to assess data and discern how to "listen" to the data by watching video lectures and completing activities, practice quizzes, discussion boards, and peer assessments....

Top reviews

DK

Mar 14, 2019

The course should move away from the contents in week 3 and 4. Without practical exposures to Crimson Hexagon, the modules were of little use.

MM

Nov 11, 2017

Very useful tools presented, great explanations and perfect walk through with Excel.

Filter by:

1 - 22 of 22 Reviews for Introduction to Social Media Analytics

By Dingoo K

Mar 15, 2019

The course should move away from the contents in week 3 and 4. Without practical exposures to Crimson Hexagon, the modules were of little use.

By Phillip

Jul 7, 2020

Out of date. A number of links no longer work and a number of the tools have changed or no longer available.

By billy k

Jul 22, 2020

BAsically is a crimson hexagon tour... (this software doesnt exisist anymore), My expectation was how to download data from social network and use analytics (python, R, knime, etc) ... but software like Crimson we have a lot and are expensive is not analytic social media , the course is more "crimson tutorial user"

By Zhang M

Feb 27, 2020

As many students mentioned, this course contains a video tutorial of Crimson Hexagon which we don't actually have the access to operate it. To me, this course is very useful because I have used Crimson Hexagon and other social listening platforms before, I gained more systematic insights through this course. But for those new to the social listening platform, I believe there are some barriers to understand the concepts fully, but it is worth if you are going to devote to this career in the future.

By Dr. M F A

Jun 20, 2020

It is really helpful to understand the current business scenario of digital media.

By Aditi G

Jul 31, 2017

very good and in depth course. also enjoyed the peer graded review

By Seth K

Feb 14, 2020

This course did great at giving you a basic understanding to social media analytics. The lectures were entertaining, informative, and opened my mind to understanding how businesses interpret social media data and use it to their advantage.

By Sofia G

Mar 29, 2020

Incredibly useful: everything I have learnt is practical and I immediately applied my new knowledge to my job. Brilliant! The material, from Excel templates to the articles, to the recommendation for new softwares is great.

By Melanie M

Nov 12, 2017

Very useful tools presented, great explanations and perfect walk through with Excel.

By Kayiranga V

Oct 20, 2020

Helpful in doing business

By Alvin B

Dec 23, 2020

Love this course..

By Khoder K T

Jan 30, 2021

I really like it

By Sigita Ž

Dec 13, 2020

Thank you!

By SHARIQUE A K

May 24, 2020

NICE

By Nicole M

Dec 2, 2020

Course was good overall, but felt more up-to-date information should have been used since the social space is so fast-moving. Also, had an issue finding some articles assigned for reading, likely due to the date of release. This was a challenge.

By Mónica Ö

Oct 11, 2018

Very good introdctory course on Social Media. Areas for improvement: show more info and detail over other analytical tools. In this course the full focus was on Crimson Hexagon. But as said, very good

By Prashant

Feb 27, 2019

t

h

is course is for those who have little knowledge about social media listening. You will get to learn about crimson hexagon tool in this course.

By Hagai N

Aug 9, 2020

Great course for marketing purposes, less for intelligence

By Titus C

Sep 16, 2019

Too many peer rated tasks, too few quizzes

By Siddharth S

Jul 3, 2021

Excellent course for the beginners.

By Shabnam S

Jun 26, 2020

It is a nice course

By LaShaun R

Jan 5, 2022

I do not like it. Ca n I be removed please

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder