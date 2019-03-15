DK
Mar 14, 2019
The course should move away from the contents in week 3 and 4. Without practical exposures to Crimson Hexagon, the modules were of little use.
MM
Nov 11, 2017
Very useful tools presented, great explanations and perfect walk through with Excel.
By Dingoo K•
Mar 15, 2019
By Phillip•
Jul 7, 2020
Out of date. A number of links no longer work and a number of the tools have changed or no longer available.
By billy k•
Jul 22, 2020
BAsically is a crimson hexagon tour... (this software doesnt exisist anymore), My expectation was how to download data from social network and use analytics (python, R, knime, etc) ... but software like Crimson we have a lot and are expensive is not analytic social media , the course is more "crimson tutorial user"
By Zhang M•
Feb 27, 2020
As many students mentioned, this course contains a video tutorial of Crimson Hexagon which we don't actually have the access to operate it. To me, this course is very useful because I have used Crimson Hexagon and other social listening platforms before, I gained more systematic insights through this course. But for those new to the social listening platform, I believe there are some barriers to understand the concepts fully, but it is worth if you are going to devote to this career in the future.
By Dr. M F A•
Jun 20, 2020
It is really helpful to understand the current business scenario of digital media.
By Aditi G•
Jul 31, 2017
very good and in depth course. also enjoyed the peer graded review
By Seth K•
Feb 14, 2020
This course did great at giving you a basic understanding to social media analytics. The lectures were entertaining, informative, and opened my mind to understanding how businesses interpret social media data and use it to their advantage.
By Sofia G•
Mar 29, 2020
Incredibly useful: everything I have learnt is practical and I immediately applied my new knowledge to my job. Brilliant! The material, from Excel templates to the articles, to the recommendation for new softwares is great.
By Melanie M•
Nov 12, 2017
By Kayiranga V•
Oct 20, 2020
Helpful in doing business
By Alvin B•
Dec 23, 2020
Love this course..
By Khoder K T•
Jan 30, 2021
I really like it
By Sigita Ž•
Dec 13, 2020
Thank you!
By SHARIQUE A K•
May 24, 2020
NICE
By Nicole M•
Dec 2, 2020
Course was good overall, but felt more up-to-date information should have been used since the social space is so fast-moving. Also, had an issue finding some articles assigned for reading, likely due to the date of release. This was a challenge.
By Mónica Ö•
Oct 11, 2018
Very good introdctory course on Social Media. Areas for improvement: show more info and detail over other analytical tools. In this course the full focus was on Crimson Hexagon. But as said, very good
By Prashant•
Feb 27, 2019
t
h
is course is for those who have little knowledge about social media listening. You will get to learn about crimson hexagon tool in this course.
By Hagai N•
Aug 9, 2020
Great course for marketing purposes, less for intelligence
By Titus C•
Sep 16, 2019
Too many peer rated tasks, too few quizzes
By Siddharth S•
Jul 3, 2021
Excellent course for the beginners.
By Shabnam S•
Jun 26, 2020
It is a nice course
By LaShaun R•
Jan 5, 2022
I do not like it. Ca n I be removed please