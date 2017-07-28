NG
Jul 27, 2019
Thank you so much for having this on Coursera. I enjoyed the entire process, and I am very thankful for the course instructors. Great supplementation to my degree.
SP
Jun 15, 2016
I think this is a great specialization to learn more about Java programming and associated technologies such as the Eclipse IDE and Unit Testing.
By Taoufiq•
Jul 27, 2017
great course I learned lot things thank you for you efforts .
but I have tow observations , first about the capstone I waste a lot of time looking for dataset and thinking about an idea for the capstone ,
second observation is that Leo speaks fast and have a weird accent , it's not easy to follow him.
thanks again it was a wonderful course.
By Roy C•
Jul 31, 2018
This is basically a do-it-yourself project...you can be lazy, not research and do the bare minimum, or you can take it seriously, read papers and search online and in books if you so please and end up with a beautiful project that is truly of your design, with algorithms that would have seemed impossible before the project but that you now see are not at all that hard and quite enlightening. If you working hard and not do things with a handicap, you can do something amazing wit this guidance!
By Solange G U•
Dec 29, 2017
Definitely one of the best courses I've had the chance to take on Coursera!
If you want to learn how to define and delimit a project scope, learn how to predict and estimate risks that could arise in developing a software project, and, finally, get to combine all the skills learnt in the first five courses of this specialization to build powerful interactive software, then this course is for you!
Dive in, you won't regret it!
By Suraj S•
Apr 7, 2016
I really like the fact that we get to decide the capstone and we get to showcase our project.
By 李紹弘•
Jul 18, 2018
The course will be learned a lot if you are fresh to Java
By Leonel S A S•
Apr 10, 2017
This was a nice closure to the specialization, but a little too complicated to the point where there were almost no students around to get feedback from or give to.
By Kate B•
Sep 19, 2020
This course (and specialization) were AMAZING! I honestly learned so much and, especially with the graph courses, challenged myself with new logic, information, and methods that I could store in my tool belt for future usage!
By Noah D G•
Jul 28, 2019
By Sudharaka P•
Jun 16, 2016
By Chessie R•
Jul 5, 2017
Cannot express how grateful i am to this course series. Will recommend to anyone who has needs!
By Aharon S•
May 25, 2017
It was a challenge for me and really useful project!
By Wolfgang A•
Jan 18, 2017
Great presentation of data structures.
Good Capstone.
By kudakwashe g•
Apr 30, 2016
Good course, really enjoyed the project.
By FL J•
Apr 9, 2016
very good! This project is very helpful!
By Gao S•
Feb 1, 2021
very good experience
By Gábor C•
Jul 25, 2016
Good course!
By Osama S•
Aug 28, 2016
.
By abhi k•
Apr 4, 2017
The best couse content I had. Very thoughtful and professionally developed.
By Lesly A•
Jan 14, 2017
great content and good course for an IT technician !
By Leah S•
May 10, 2018
It's okay. I would like to learn something besides graphs which I don't find interesting. I thought this course was on data structures but it seems to be mostly on graphs which are only one data structure.