Course 2 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Loops
  • Java
  • If Statements
  • Teaching
  • Computer Programming
Course 2 of 5 in the
Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

29 minutes to complete

Welcome!

29 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 2 readings
5 hours to complete

Boolean Expressions and If Statements (Unit 3): Learn as a Student

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 144 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Boolean Expressions and If Statements (Unit 3): Teacher Powerup

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Iteration (Unit 4): Learn as a Student

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 152 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Iteration (Unit 4): Teacher Powerup

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 113 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization

Learn to Teach Java

