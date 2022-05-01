Learn to program with Boolean Expressions, If Statement, and For and While Loops in Java, and prepare to teach others using the free, online interactive CS Awesome textbook. In this course for teachers we'll guide you both in learning Java concepts and skills but also in how to effectively teach those to your students.
- Loops
- Java
- If Statements
- Teaching
- Computer Programming
University of California San Diego
UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse and economic engine, recognized as one of the top 10 public universities by U.S. News and World Report. Innovation is central to who we are and what we do. Here, students learn that knowledge isn't just acquired in the classroom—life is their laboratory.
Welcome!
Meet Dr. Simon and fellow learners in this class! Find out what you’ll be doing and learning.
Boolean Expressions and If Statements (Unit 3): Learn as a Student
Programs would be very boring (and not useful) if they always performed the same instructions every time we ran them. We'll see how boolean expressions can be sued to control selection (if statements) to allow instructions be done based on some condition (e.g, randomness or user input). Using CS Awesome, we'll learn to create boolean expressions including logical AND and OR operators and how to use these to control if statements to allow programs to check conditions to vary behavior.
Boolean Expressions and If Statements (Unit 3): Teacher Powerup
This week we'll go deeper and engage with some resources to support your teaching. You'll explore some questions to use in classroom analysis discussions (Peer Instruction), learn how these concepts are commonly assessed, prepare to help students who are having trouble with CS Awesome assessments, and begin to scaffold students problem solving skills. Finally, you can check your own Unit 3 Java and Java Teacher mastery on our end of Unit 3 quizzes.
Iteration (Unit 4): Learn as a Student
Iteration, the power to repeat a set of instructions, is where the full power of computing comes from. Really, without it, we wouldn't have computers. Using CS Awesome, we'll learn to define conditional (while) and counted (for) loops and start to see the kind of more interesting things we can do with loops!
Iteration (Unit 4): Teacher Powerup
This week we'll go deeper and engage with some resources to support your teaching. You'll explore some questions to use in classroom analysis discussions (Peer Instruction) and learn how these concepts are commonly assessed. This Unit we have a large number of resources not found in CS Awesome to help students understand how they can use the Java concepts we've learned to solve some real-world problems. Finally, you can check your own Unit 4 Java and Java Teacher mastery on our end of Unit 4 quizzes.
About the Learn to Teach Java Specialization
Learn to teach introductory Java -- with a focus on the new Advanced Placement Computer Science A curriculum. Preview the CS Awesome curriculum with overview videos to help you prepare for class efficiently. Learn teaching tips and access supporting materials from an expert in CS education with 15+ years experience including advice on teaching debugging, code tracing (for answering multiple choice questions) and problem solving patterns. Complete activities specifically designed for teachers and create materials you can use in your classroom.
