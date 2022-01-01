About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Random Variable
  • Probability Interpretations
  • Probability
  • Combinatorics
Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up88%(9,030 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Basic Counting

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Binomial Coefficients

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 76 min), 4 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Advanced Counting

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Probability

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 126 min), 4 readings, 11 quizzes

