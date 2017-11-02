About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Bayes' Theorem
  • Normal Distribution
  • Probability
  • Conditional Probability
Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Zurich

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Probability

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Conditional Probability

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Application

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 80 min)
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Discrete Random Variables

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 80 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes

