This course will provide you with a basic, intuitive and practical introduction into Probability Theory. You will be able to learn how to apply Probability Theory in different scenarios and you will earn a "toolbox" of methods to deal with uncertainty in your daily life.
An Intuitive Introduction to ProbabilityUniversity of Zurich
- Bayes' Theorem
- Normal Distribution
- Probability
- Conditional Probability
University of Zurich
Founded in 1833, the University of Zurich (UZH) is Switzerland’s largest university, with a current enrollment of over 26,000 students. Made up of seven faculties covering approximately 100 different subject areas, UZH is proud to offer the most comprehensive academic program in the country.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Probability
In this module we will learn about probabilities and perform our first calculations using probability formulas. We want to get comfortable with the idea that probabilities describe the chance of uncertain events occurring.
Conditional Probability
The arrival of new information may lead us to alter our probabilistic assessments of uncertain events. In this module, we will learn how the concept of "conditional" probabilities allows us to make these changes correctly. Script of the course can be found here: https://www.coursera.org/learn/introductiontoprobability/resources/qxi9W
Application
We will discuss some fascinating every-day applications of probability. In addition to entertaining examples, we will also review very serious applications from finance and law.
Discrete Random Variables
In this module we move beyond probabilities and learn about important summary measures such as expected values, variances, and standard deviations. We also learn about the most popular discrete probability distribution, the binomial distribution.
This course is an absolute GEM. I am glad I took it before my CFA preparation. I would highly recommend this course . I thoroughly enjoyed all the real time applications given by the professor!!!
The course explains probability and normal distribution concepts in a way it is easier to follow. And makes it further easier using usual excel function. Very well taught course! A big thank you!!
The course provides introduction to probability in a very interesting manner along with the common misinterpretations of it as well. Go for it to clear your basics of probability.
This is an excellent course! This course really aims to give everyone a sense what the probability field covers and does not get lost into too much detail yet. I enjoyed it very much.
