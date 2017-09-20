About this Course

37,036 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 42 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 42 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up84%(1,241 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction - Basic Objects in Discrete Mathematics

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Partial Orders

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min)
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Enumerative Combinatorics

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The Binomial Coefficient

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 55 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DISCRETE MATHEMATICS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder