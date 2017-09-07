离散数学是计算机科学的基础理论，离散结构的基础知识和逻辑思维的形式化是信息技术类学生的基本功，离散数学的基本概念是理科专业学生进行信息类课程学习的重要基础。
离散数学概论 Discrete Mathematics GeneralityPeking University
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
数理逻辑：基本概念
2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
数理逻辑：命题逻辑及形式系统
3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 142 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
数理逻辑：谓词逻辑及形式系统
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
集合论：集合代数
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 128 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
by QQOct 20, 2020
感谢老师！！老师总体讲的比较生动，能看得出来有认真备课，ppt上也都是重点。 课程内容比较多、杂，难度确实蛮大的，想只通过课堂上学懂不太可能。不过，练习题难度基本都不大，稍微用心点记录笔记就可以通过了。
by JJOct 10, 2019
1.5倍速播放的时候感觉速度差不多可以，但是课程设计有一些问题，课后quiz（尤其是第十周左右之后）出现了不少比例的课上未讲解的内容，导致比较难做，并且课程提供的参考书籍没有涉及相关方面，导致学习有一定的困难，如果这里有所改进会更好。
by LZSep 7, 2017
以文科大學畢業生的角度，撐過前兩週的內容(許多東西要背)，後面會比較好理解。 課程優點：概念涵蓋範圍廣、內容重點豐富、老師講解清楚\n\n課程缺點：有問題要多靠自己(發問從來沒有得到任何staff的回覆)\n\n課程期待：課程設計能再多元一點
