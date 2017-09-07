About this Course

12,874 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up90%(1,234 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

数理逻辑：基本概念

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

数理逻辑：命题逻辑及形式系统

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 142 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

数理逻辑：谓词逻辑及形式系统

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

集合论：集合代数

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 128 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 离散数学概论 DISCRETE MATHEMATICS GENERALITY

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder