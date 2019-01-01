Nikolay Vyahhi is a Visiting Scholar in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at University of California San Diego (UCSD). Together with Phillip Compeau, he co-founded Rosalind, a free online resource for learning algorithmic biology. Nikolay directs the M.S. Program in Bioinformatics in the Academic University of St. Petersburg, Russian Academy of Sciences and recently founded the Bioinformatics Institute in St. Petersburg as well as
Stepic, a project focusing on content delivery for online education.