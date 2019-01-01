Profile

Nikolay Vyahhi

Visiting Scholar

Bio

Nikolay Vyahhi is a Visiting Scholar in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at University of California San Diego (UCSD). Together with Phillip Compeau, he co-founded Rosalind, a free online resource for learning algorithmic biology. Nikolay directs the M.S. Program in Bioinformatics in the Academic University of St. Petersburg, Russian Academy of Sciences and recently founded the Bioinformatics Institute in St. Petersburg as well as Stepic, a project focusing on content delivery for online education.

Courses

Comparing Genes, Proteins, and Genomes (Bioinformatics III)

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder