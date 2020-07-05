About this Course

13,774 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to design Data Science workflows without any programming involved

  • Essential Data Science skills to design, build, test and evaluate predictive models

  • Data Manipulation, preparation and cclassification and clustering methods

  • Ways to apply Data Science algorithms to real data and evaluate and interpret the results

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(1,187 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Welcome to the world of Big Data

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Introduction to KNIME Analytics Platform

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 40 min), 11 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Data Manipulation and Visualization

1 hour to complete
14 videos (Total 42 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Machine Learning

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CODE FREE DATA SCIENCE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder