NM
Mar 22, 2022
VERY GOOD COURSE TAILORED FOR EVERYONE WHO IS WILLING TO LEARN. KEEP IT'S UP . I HAVE LEARNED ALOT AND GAIN SOME VITALS KNOLWEDGES ABOUT KNIME MACHINE LEARNING ALGORITHM. THANK U SO MUCH COURSERA
AH
Jul 21, 2020
this course is so helpful for me as I am on the entry-level of data science learning.\n\nhowever, 1 questions on the last quiz need to be reviewed,\n\nThank you, Coursera!
By Carolina C F•
Jun 16, 2020
Great course, especially for those who have never had contact with Knime or with Big Data concepts before. I believe it will be very useful in my day-to-day work.
By Surendra D•
Jul 19, 2020
It's a good course for absolute beginners who want to learn "KNIME".
The instructor did a good job to cover the DS topics as well, however looks that she does not have time to reply you in Discussion Forums.
Issues - (1) the downloaded files did not have the column headers, (2) wording/language of some questions was ambiguous at some level, (3) nobody replies to the Discussion Forums
By Jose E A E•
Jul 24, 2021
The first week of the course is mostly irrelevant, and I suspect it was took directly from the lectures of the teacher.
The're serious problems with the subtitles, probably because of the accent of the teacher. In special, Knime is translated as "nine" in english and "nueve" in spanish.
The fourth week has a lot of material, compared with the first three.
Some of the dataset used has different versions, with different data, into the repository. It causes confussion and therefore produces to wrongly answer some of the exams.
I think it was a good idea of the teacher to introduce the jokes (y)
By Andreas S W•
Jun 10, 2020
It was difficult in the beginning of the course, but I enjoy the videos. It helped us a lot to understand and get used to the Knime Itself. It’s worth to try. I have no background in coding, but I can complete this one.
By SIDDHANT S•
Jul 31, 2020
This course is very awesome. If you are really interested in Data science i will suggest you must go for it.
By Paulo O M d P e S•
Sep 22, 2019
Alguns exercícios e testes não possuíam informações suficientes ou precisas sobre as configurações a serem utilizadas, o que dificultava que os valores esperados fossem encontrados de primeira.
By kalikinkar•
May 19, 2019
Good over all information provided on bigdara
By Blaine S•
Aug 14, 2020
It was interesting to learn about Data science and the basics of how to organize and view it, but there wasn't much help from the forums. So whenever you get lost you have to review all the videos and chapters by yourself. I would recommend doing the version for the sake of learning it by itself!
By Patrick B•
Mar 16, 2021
the course is interesting, but no clear explanation/guideline for the answers of the exercises
By Codrin K•
Dec 4, 2019
Assignments need to be better described and settings details or results can vary.
By César O H C•
Apr 8, 2021
Audio vquality is bad, resources are hard to find in week 4 and there is no interaction with instructors
By Jim E•
Jun 21, 2020
Amazing introduction to data science and KNIME. Education is best when you can apply what you are learning, removing the need to code allowed me to focus on using the skills to solve problems, and not spend time googling coding questions.
By Amish A S•
May 29, 2020
A very nice , clear and concise introduction to the basic concepts and the Knime Platform.
It would have been even more exciting if there were further more advanced courses after this.
Glad that I took this course.
By Jayfe A A•
Oct 28, 2020
I like this course since it gives me an operational overview on what data science can do on a large data. How I wish there is an extension to this course. Thank you!
By Marcio B C J•
Feb 1, 2022
The exercises help to fix the commands.
The PDF's are great. Some are complex to who is starting, but in general they are understandable and useful.
By Ruban•
Jul 18, 2020
Wonderful course to start learning Data science.
Superb lectures.
Knime - great platform to work with
By Elif C Y•
Jan 29, 2022
This is an excellent course. I really enjoyed learning data science with KNIME.
By Punam P•
Jul 6, 2020
Very nice and interesting Course.. Thank you team & University..
By Christian F C•
Sep 24, 2020
Muy buen curso introductorio, dan ganas de seguir aprendiendo.
By Bhagya I•
Dec 25, 2021
The best way to learn KNIME basics. Thank You Coursera !
By ไตรภูมิ ส•
Jan 24, 2022
Easily to Understand and very Practical.
By SOUMYANEEL B•
Dec 26, 2020
Exceptional Delivery and Content
By JAMES S Q•
Sep 25, 2019
Very relevant course.
By Ajay K S•
Aug 21, 2020
Excellent Learning