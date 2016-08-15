About this Course

Course 4 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Suffix Tree
  • Suffix Array
  • Knuth–Morris–Pratt (KMP) Algorithm
  • Algorithms On Strings
Instructors

Offered by

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Suffix Trees

6 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

5 hours to complete

Burrows-Wheeler Transform and Suffix Arrays

5 videos (Total 30 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 3

Knuth–Morris–Pratt Algorithm

8 videos (Total 54 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 4

Constructing Suffix Arrays and Suffix Trees

16 videos (Total 119 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

