About this Course

24,412 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Python Programming
  • Linear Programming (LP)
  • Np-Completeness
  • Dynamic Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 6 in the
Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California San Diego

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up86%(1,694 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Flows in Networks

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 72 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Linear Programming

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 84 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

NP-complete Problems

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 115 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Coping with NP-completeness

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 119 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED ALGORITHMS AND COMPLEXITY

View all reviews

About the Data Structures and Algorithms Specialization

Data Structures and Algorithms

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder