Profile

Mai Nguyen

Lead for Data Analytics

    Bio

    Mai H. Nguyen is the Lead for Data Analytics at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). Her research centers on applying machine learning techniques to various scientific problems and combining machine learning methods with distributed computing to analyze large-scale data. Prior to joining SDSC, she worked in industry on applications in machine learning, data mining, business intelligence, and data warehousing. She has also been teaching in these areas since 2009. Mai received her M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from UCSD, with focus on machine learning.

    Courses

    Machine Learning With Big Data

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder