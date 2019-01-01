Mai H. Nguyen is the Lead for Data Analytics at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC) of the University of California, San Diego (UCSD). Her research centers on applying machine learning techniques to various scientific problems and combining machine learning methods with distributed computing to analyze large-scale data. Prior to joining SDSC, she worked in industry on applications in machine learning, data mining, business intelligence, and data warehousing. She has also been teaching in these areas since 2009. Mai received her M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from UCSD, with focus on machine learning.