Internet of Things: Sensing and Actuation From Devices by University of California San Diego

Have you wondered how information from physical devices in the real world gets communicated to Smartphone processors? Do you want to make informed design decisions about sampling frequencies and bit-width requirements for various kinds of sensors? Do you want to gain expertise to affect the real world with actuators such as stepper motors, LEDs and generate notifications? In this course, you will learn to interface common sensors and actuators to the DragonBoard™ 410c hardware. You will then develop software to acquire sensory data, process the data and actuate stepper motors, LEDs, etc. for use in mobile-enabled products. Along the way, you’ll learn to apply both analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog conversion concepts. Learning Goals: After completing this course, you will be able to: 1. Estimate sampling frequency and bit-width required for different sensors. 2. Program GPIOs (general purpose input/output pins) to enable communication between the DragonBoard 410c and common sensors. 3. Write data acquisition code for sensors such as passive and active infrared (IR) sensors, microphones, cameras, GPS, accelerometers, ultrasonic sensors, etc. 4. Write applications that process sensor data and take specific actions, such as stepper motors, LED matrices for digital signage and gaming, etc....

MB

May 29, 2020

Wonderful course of Coursera and faculty members having clear cut through knowledge. Thank you very much

TD

Mar 16, 2021

to be honest, it is interesting to have such experience from this platform, and I really appreciate

By Steve A

Apr 9, 2016

Headed downhill. Lessons are starting to feel like not enough time was put into preperation... or like this course was assigned as a project to some students so the professor could make a dollar (like textbooks). One of the instructors even said at one point they didn't have enough time. What does that even mean in an online course. You could be fixing it right now and improving the course. This whole thing is being handled like a college course and that is crazy. On-line courses can undergo continual improvement. The college course paradigm is dying because we can do it better now. Fail.

By Gregg H

Jan 26, 2017

The students who taught this course did an amazing job of putting together the lectures and code.

By Dr R S

Jun 23, 2020

Very nice course got very good experience about it everything was explained in detail thank you

By SOHAM H

May 16, 2021

An exceptional Course on IOT , covering a vast array of important topics. Thank you Coursera!

By Javier P C

Feb 8, 2018

Excellent, I recommend this course and specialization.

By Hari K K

Aug 28, 2017

A very good foundation course on sensing and actuation

By Marvin S

Jul 29, 2016

it makes a lot of fun to develop little iot showcases

By Shivanand R K

Jun 21, 2016

Great and Excellent thoughts and course material.

By SaiKrishna S Y

Jun 5, 2016

Great for beginners and Undergrad students

By Syed R T

Jul 13, 2017

Strategically Designed...

By GUDIPATI P K

Dec 30, 2019

thank u courseera

By SRINIVASULU P

Jun 23, 2020

Excellent Course

By PATIL H S

Jul 5, 2020

Good Course

By ANKIT S

Jun 15, 2021

NICE

By Apoorv K (

Apr 5, 2021

good

By SUBHA G

Jul 24, 2020

Good

By Islavath B N

Jun 20, 2020

Good

By Erwin V

Jun 1, 2017

Really interesting section of the specialization, where you learn how to connect your device to the outside world. Plenty of ways and interesting examples. The coding part sometimes is difficult to follow, but as code is available and documented, you can still grasp how it works.

By Mika M

Apr 12, 2016

Good hands on course. The self built amplifier circuit feels like a hack but works around the voltage level issues adequately without the mezzanine board which was not available at the time the course was prepared.

By Arnab P

Oct 19, 2016

Its an awesome course and really teaches some cool stuff!

By Jean-Luc B

Jan 4, 2016

Thank you for this course. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot.

By Subbuiah

Apr 20, 2020

Good

By Ishika K P

Oct 21, 2020

9

