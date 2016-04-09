MB
May 29, 2020
Wonderful course of Coursera and faculty members having clear cut through knowledge. Thank you very much
TD
Mar 16, 2021
to be honest, it is interesting to have such experience from this platform, and I really appreciate
By Steve A•
Apr 9, 2016
Headed downhill. Lessons are starting to feel like not enough time was put into preperation... or like this course was assigned as a project to some students so the professor could make a dollar (like textbooks). One of the instructors even said at one point they didn't have enough time. What does that even mean in an online course. You could be fixing it right now and improving the course. This whole thing is being handled like a college course and that is crazy. On-line courses can undergo continual improvement. The college course paradigm is dying because we can do it better now. Fail.
By Mr. D L B•
May 30, 2020
By Tensaie M D•
Mar 17, 2021
By Gregg H•
Jan 26, 2017
The students who taught this course did an amazing job of putting together the lectures and code.
By Dr R S•
Jun 23, 2020
Very nice course got very good experience about it everything was explained in detail thank you
By SOHAM H•
May 16, 2021
An exceptional Course on IOT , covering a vast array of important topics. Thank you Coursera!
By Javier P C•
Feb 8, 2018
Excellent, I recommend this course and specialization.
By Hari K K•
Aug 28, 2017
A very good foundation course on sensing and actuation
By Marvin S•
Jul 29, 2016
it makes a lot of fun to develop little iot showcases
By Shivanand R K•
Jun 21, 2016
Great and Excellent thoughts and course material.
By SaiKrishna S Y•
Jun 5, 2016
Great for beginners and Undergrad students
By Syed R T•
Jul 13, 2017
Strategically Designed...
By GUDIPATI P K•
Dec 30, 2019
thank u courseera
By SRINIVASULU P•
Jun 23, 2020
Excellent Course
By PATIL H S•
Jul 5, 2020
Good Course
By ANKIT S•
Jun 15, 2021
NICE
By Apoorv K (•
Apr 5, 2021
good
By SUBHA G•
Jul 24, 2020
Good
By Islavath B N•
Jun 20, 2020
Good
By Erwin V•
Jun 1, 2017
Really interesting section of the specialization, where you learn how to connect your device to the outside world. Plenty of ways and interesting examples. The coding part sometimes is difficult to follow, but as code is available and documented, you can still grasp how it works.
By Mika M•
Apr 12, 2016
Good hands on course. The self built amplifier circuit feels like a hack but works around the voltage level issues adequately without the mezzanine board which was not available at the time the course was prepared.
By Arnab P•
Oct 19, 2016
Its an awesome course and really teaches some cool stuff!
By Jean-Luc B•
Jan 4, 2016
Thank you for this course. I enjoyed it and learnt a lot.
By Subbuiah•
Apr 20, 2020
Good
By Ishika K P•
Oct 21, 2020
9