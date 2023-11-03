Learn Markdown

Markdown is a lightweight markup language for creating formatted text using a plain-text editor.
It is used for shorthand HTML for several types of applications including README files, blogs, forums, documentation, messaging and more! Knowledge of Markdown is a vital skill for any developer, but the good news is that it is relatively easy to learn, especially when you’re studying with Scrimba’s interactive platform. In this short but sweet course, you’ll learn the key features of Markdown which will help you to get started in your coding career. Throughout 24 interactive screencasts, you’ll learn how to create headings, paragraphs, text styling, lists, blockquotes, horizontal rules, code blocks, links, emails, tables and more!