This course is perfect if you want to learn how to code websites from scratch. You will learn the basics of HTML and CSS through interactive challenges. Along the way, you will build multiple projects, like a Google.com clone, a Space Exploration page, and a fun birthday site filled with GIFs.
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
How to code websites from scratch with HTML and CSS
How to build beautiful layouts using color palettes, fonts, images, and other styling techniques
How to use professional tools for code editing, collaboration, and deployment
Skills you will gain
- Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
- HTML
- deployment
- Github
- Web Design
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Build and deploy your first website
2 hours to complete
2 hours to complete
Build a Google.com Clone
2 hours to complete
1 hour to complete
Build a Digital Business Card
1 hour to complete
1 hour to complete
Build a Space Exploration Site
1 hour to complete
