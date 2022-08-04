About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to code websites from scratch with HTML and CSS

  • How to build beautiful layouts using color palettes, fonts, images, and other styling techniques

  • How to use professional tools for code editing, collaboration, and deployment

Skills you will gain

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
  • HTML
  • deployment
  • Github
  • Web Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Scrimba

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Build and deploy your first website

2 hours to complete
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Build a Google.com Clone

2 hours to complete
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Build a Digital Business Card

1 hour to complete
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

Build a Space Exploration Site

1 hour to complete

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder