About the Course
This course is perfect if you want to learn how to code websites from scratch. You will learn the basics of HTML and CSS through interactive challenges. Along the way, you will build multiple projects, like a Google.com clone, a Space Exploration page, and a fun birthday site filled with GIFs.
While most of the challenges are done in Scrimba's interactive editor, you will also learn how to use professional tools like VS Code for code editing, GitHub for hosting your code, and Netlify for deploying your projects to the world wide web....