By Adam S•
Apr 30, 2019
Worst course I have taken on Coursera to date. Very amateurish, repetitive, and low quality. It also seems like it might be a commercial/advertisement for the products being used in the course.
By Gary F•
Feb 13, 2019
This course has lots of serious problems. I wanted to quit so many times. I still give it A two-star rating since I realize it's only failed to state its hidden prerequisites. Had you met the untold and pretty high bar of prerequisites, then this course is valuable and definately worth 2 to 3 stars.
This course is disorganized, fragmented, unstructured and throws absolutely everything at you. Some contents are repeative, unwanted, unnecessary. Getting the hardware is a problem. There are also traps such that they would make you to install the OS yourself, then teach you everything about the board, then show all the right ways that you could install OS's at the end. They would teach you about GPIOs and assign you homework, and at the very end, tell you how not use GPIOs to avoid damaging your board. They would quiz you things not taught in the lecture and hold you hostage until you give the exact string answers they are looking for, and all these on obsolete topics.
Despite all these, you can endure this course if you are determined.
By Javier P M•
Jul 10, 2018
A totally intermediate-advanced level course. Not easy but if you manage to grasp all its knowledge (this is actually the foundations for any board applied to IoT), you'll be on the clear for any implementation on following courses.Heads up: quizzes are a bit hard and not so straight forward as others, and there has been continuous improvement in this due to some have had bugs. Be sure to get in touch with the course team if you're struggling too hard.
By David T•
Jul 25, 2018
I liked most of the class except for the 3rd quiz. The answers were very difficult to match. Sometimes the answer is just the method name with no parameters, then on another question the parameters are required. I feel that this third quiz is a bottle neck for many people.
By Javier P C•
Aug 28, 2018
I did not like the quiz number 3, I tried many options and I did not find the answer, I spent several days and could not answer those questions and the forum of questions does not work as it should be.
By Shahbaz Z•
Sep 6, 2018
Good initiative but little hard to understand quiz, because those are out of the box, but what they are teaching is very clear and easy to understand.
By Jacques P•
Feb 9, 2020
A bit better quality here, but some quiz are tricky to answer without help. Some questions would be better implemented with a choice of answers. Interesting material, good exercises. It seems there is no support from the teachers.
By RICHARD C•
Mar 9, 2021
Some of the links in the resources are already outdated returning HTTP 404 error. I cannot proceed any further with this scenario.