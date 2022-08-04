About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Installing, Configuring, and Connecting to Your Raspberry Pi Over the Network

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Controlling Your Raspberry Pi Over the Network

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 126 min)
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Using Sensors and Motors

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 162 min)
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Let's Make Our Own IoT Project

4 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 221 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi Specialization

Powering your Home Projects with Raspberry Pi

