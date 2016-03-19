About this Course

37,896 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Computer Programming
  • Python Programming
  • Internet Of Things (IOT)
  • Raspberry Pi
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 6 in the
An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(9,671 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Module 1

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 55 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE RASPBERRY PI PLATFORM AND PYTHON PROGRAMMING FOR THE RASPBERRY PI

View all reviews

About the An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT) Specialization

An Introduction to Programming the Internet of Things (IOT)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder