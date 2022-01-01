University of California, Irvine
Developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, Raspberry Pi is a series of small single-board computers designed to teach basic Computer Science in schools and developing nations. It’s also used by hobbyists and seasoned Computer Scientists who seek to build their skills.
Raspberry Pi’s website features various projects that help learners apply concepts to practical use, such as games, websites, music, and building a robot. However, other than learning and professional development, Raspberry Pi is important to learn for a number of uses. These include reducing power consumption in the home, achieving the goals of Industry 4.0, creating commercial products, and aiding ventilators used for COVID-19 treatment.
Raspberry Pi’s ties to the Internet of Things—in which Pi projects reveal how to use sensors to enable inter-device communication—mean knowing how to build with it can prepare users to work in the fast-growing market. Worldwide, the IoT market is expected to reach a value of USD 1256.1 billion by 2025, making tools like Raspberry Pi a lucrative skill that can lead to a fruitful career.
Some titles Raspberry Pi learners can earn include Software Developer, Software Engineer, Data Architect, Project Lead, Instructor, Product Specialist, Electrical Engineer, Robot Operations Specialist, Cyber Engineer, QA Engineer, and others.
Raspberry Pi courses offered through Coursera equip learners with knowledge in creating IoT devices; designing microcontroller-based embedded systems; getting HDMI, USB, and Ethernet protocols to interact with external devices; and more.
Lessons on Raspberry Pi are taught by instructors from major tech names and universities, including The University of California at Irvine. Learners can enjoy exploring Raspberry Pi with instructors specializing in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Hardware Design, Computer-Aided Design, and other disciplines. Course content on Raspberry Pi is delivered via video lectures, hands-on projects, readings, quizzes, and other types of assignments.
Raspberry Pi is designed to be very user-friendly, so if you know the basics of using a computer and have an inquisitive mind, you likely are ready to start learning Raspberry Pi. You do not need any coding skills, but knowledge of Scratch would be very helpful. Scratch is a graphical programming language for learning to code. You may also want to learn Python, Java, C, or C++ to have a solid foundation before learning Raspberry Pi since these and other languages are used in this computing system.
People who are naturally curious and enjoy creating things are well suited for roles in Raspberry Pi. If you think of yourself as an inventor, designer, or someone who enjoys building things from scratch, you may enjoy Raspberry Pi. People who learn Raspberry Pi often work hand in hand with electronics, robotics, wearables, smartphones, and other technical equipment. If this sounds interesting to you, you may be well suited for a role using Raspberry Pi.
Places that hire people with a background in Raspberry Pi vary widely and can range from a weather monitoring organization to an electronics manufacturing company. A global car audio manufacturer may hire people with a background in Raspberry Pi and other skills to develop and test solutions for technical problems within their research and development department. A game and simulation development company may hire someone to develop interactive training tools with electrical components. With a background in Raspberry Pi, you might work for a retail services company, robotics company, or an automation and information technology organization.
Arduino is closely related to Raspberry Pi because it is also an open-source hardware and software company like Raspberry Pi, so you may enjoy learning that too. You can also study electronics and robotics, computer hardware and software, front-end and back-end development, and chatbots since these are all related to Raspberry Pi.